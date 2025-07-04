On Wednesday, June 2, 2025, the coalition of opposition parties formally adopted the ADC as its platform to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027

Members include key political figures such as ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Governor Peter Obi, who agreed to join the ADC after SDP talks collapsed

Reacting to the coalition move by the opposition parties, Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, said the new alliance has done a hostile takeover of the ADC

FCT, Abuja - Reno Omokri, a former aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, has said neither 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi nor ex-Rivers governor, Rotimi Amaechi, has enough clout to pick the presidential ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Legit.ng reports that Omokri asserted that the ADC presidential ticket will go to a northerner.

Omokri dashes Obi, Amaechi's hope

Sharing his thoughts on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Friday, July 4, Omokri wrote:

"Within this so-called coalition that has done a hostile takeover of the ADC, neither Peter Obi nor Rotimi Amaechi has enough clout to pick the Presidential ticket. The ADC Presidential ticket will go to a Northerner, and I am reasonably certain of who it will be.

"Nobody in that contraption can match him when it comes to winning the primaries. The Southerners involved are just emotional beings who have fallen into a trap they do not yet even know has caught them. Talk of political naivety. People who insult when others consult."

He continued:

"Rotimi Amaechi will accept the fait accompli. He does not have any stronghold beyond his very fat potbelly! If given the chance to be running mate to the Northerner who, God sparing his life, will get the ticket, Amaechi will say yes faster than a runs girl says yes to a hundred dollar bill. But Peter Obi, like Buhari, has his captive audience that can always guarantee him bloc votes in the Southeast. So, he won't accept it. Sadly, he has also grown enormous wings and, therefore, can't condescend to be anyone's running mate."

2027 election: Obi and ADC ticket

Furthermore, Omokri predicted that Obi will dump the ADC coalition before the 2027 election.

Omokri added:

"So, when the inevitable happens and he does not get the ADC's Presidential ticket, which the ADC can't even give him (Obi), because the North will revolt against a candidate that was caught planning religious war against them, Peter Obi will find a convenient excuse and run on another party's platform. He has as much as said he would run. Without being asked, he has sent the coalition a proposal for a one-term Presidency.

"And therein lies the problem. Peter Obi does not know who he is dealing with. The Northern bigwigs in the coalition are masters of the game to a certain extent. They are adept at brinksmanship, whereas Peter Obi only has 'sense'.

"They already know he is going to run. But by luring him into the coalition, they have made it difficult for Peter Obi to leave them after failing to pick the Presidential ticket and taking the non-Igbo voters in the Middle Belt and South-South, who helped him post a 6.1 million vote tally in 2023."

He concluded:

"If and when he leaves the ADC, much of his support, which is not based solely on ethnicity but on affinity, will abandon him, making him less of a threat to those for whom this coalition was actually put together."

Ayodele shares 'prophetic revelation' on coalition

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the spiritual head of the INRI Evangelical Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, predicted that Atiku Abubakar would be picked as the candidate of the anti-Tinubu coalition.

Ayodele ruled out the possibility of coalition members like Rotimi Amaechi and Nasir El-Rufai emerging as the group's presidential candidate with respect to the 2027 election.

