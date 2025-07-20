A coalition of youth groups affiliated with several APC support groups in the North Central region is pushing for Senator Sani Musa to become the party's new national chairman

The coalition said it would send a delegation to Senate President Godswill Akpabio to back Musa as the next national chairman of the ruling party

They also reaffirmed support for President Tinubu's 2027 re-election bid and described Sani Musa as a dynamic leader who aligns with the party’s goals

Lafia, Nasarawa state - A coalition of youth groups affiliated with more than 1,000 All Progressives Congress (APC) support organisations in the North Central region has announced plans to dispatch a 100-member delegation to Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Legit.ng gathers that the move is aimed at securing Akpabio's backing for Senator Mohammed Sani Musa to become the next national chairman of the APC.

The decision was made at an emergency meeting held Thursday, July 17, in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa state, as part of broader discussions about the region’s political positioning ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, the preferred candidate for APC national chairman, speaking at the National Assembly. Photo credit: Senator Mohammed Sani Musa

2027: Coalition backs Tinubu's re-election

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, Comrade Dan Okwa, convener of the North Central APC Youth Vanguard, said the coalition reaffirmed its support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid. He stressed the need for a "pragmatic and politically astute" leadership to reposition the APC.

“We believe that the North Central must not only be heard but must be seen at the table of power,” the communiqué read.

“As we prepare for 2027, it is imperative that we reorganise our internal political architecture and present one of our most credible and tested hands to lead the APC.”

Why we want Sani Musa to succeed Ganduje - Coalition

Legit.ng notes that the immediate past national chairman of the APC, Abdullah Ganduje, resigned recently, citing health concerns, though many pundits believe the move was political.

As the party moves to elect a successor, the coalition described Senator Sani Musa, who represents Niger East in the National Assembly and chairs the Senate Committee on Finance, as a loyal and capable leader with deep grassroots connections and a strong understanding of party dynamics.

“He is a man who understands the inner workings of the APC, appreciates its vision, and has shown unwavering commitment to President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” Okwa said.

The youth groups said a delegation would meet with Akpabio in Abuja within the week to present their position formally and seek his support.

While acknowledging other aspirants from the region, including former Nasarawa state governor Senator Tanko Al-Makura, the coalition maintained that Sani Musa offers a balance of experience and youthful dynamism.

“We respect all aspirants, especially Senator Al-Makura, who is a respected elder and party builder,” the statement noted.

“But we strongly believe the APC needs a younger, dynamic, and unifying figure who can galvanise the party base, particularly the youth.”

APC leaders urged to persuade Sani Musa to declare interest

The coalition also urged political stakeholders from the North Central to persuade Senator Musa to officially declare his interest in the national chairmanship position.

They said the delegation would present a detailed petition to Akpabio, including resolutions from the youth summit and a record of the North Central zone’s contributions to the APC since its formation.

“From massive voter mobilisation to defending the party during difficult times, the North Central has always stood by the APC. We believe now is the time for the party to reward loyalty and capacity," ” Okwa said.

The groups vowed to ramp up mobilisation efforts across the North Central states and the Federal Capital Territory ahead of the party’s National Convention.

“This is about the future of the APC,” Okwa said. “We will engage key leaders across the zones. We believe Senator Sani Musa is the man to lead us into that future.”

The youth-led delegation is expected to meet with the Senate President later this week in Abuja.

Senate president Akpabio has been urged to support Senator Sani Musa to emerge as the new APC national chairman. Photo credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio

APC chairman: Tinubu asked to back Sani Musa

In a related development, a prominent youth advocacy group under the aegis of the APC Youth Solidarity Network for Progressive Change made a strong appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, calling on him to prevail on Senator Musa to contest for the position of APC national chairman.

The group described the senator as the kind of leader the party urgently needs at this critical juncture.

"We are making this patriotic call with the deepest sense of urgency. Senator Sani Musa is not just a ranking senator; he is a party man with deep institutional memory, strong political values, and a clear understanding of how to navigate the future," the group's national resident, Gideon Oche, said in a statement cited by Legit.ng on Thursday, July 17.

