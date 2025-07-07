The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has confirmed that its website crashed thrice in one week, attributed to a massive influx of people wanting to join the party online

The ADC chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT), Ibrahim Mani, said the crash occurred following an unprecedented surge in traffic from Nigerians seeking to be members of the party

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi, and other top politicians unveiled the ADC in Abuja last week and gave a reason

On Monday, July 7, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), said its website crashed three times last week due to a massive influx of people wanting to register online as members of the party.

Website crashed due to surge in membership - ADC

The ADC chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT), Ibrahim Mani, made this disclosure during an interview with Channels TV on Monday.

According to the ADC BoT chairman, the surge in traffic overwhelmed the website’s capacity, causing repeated crashes.

“We had to host our website on three different occasions within the last week because it was crashing as a result of the influx of people wanting to register online as members of the party,” Mani explained.

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, this surge in online traffic, occurred after the ADC was unveiled as the new platform for Nigeria’s opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party has attracted prominent opposition figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi, ex-Senate President David Mark, and former Osun Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

Our goal is to prevent one-party state - ADC

But speaking on Monday, Mani emphasised the party’s commitment to building a strong and credible opposition in Nigeria, welcoming new members while ensuring alignment with the party’s vision.

“A political party is an all-comers affair. You cannot categorise people who clearly have no criminal record because the constitutional requirement is that people who have been convicted by a competent court of law are forbidden from coming into political parties to contest elections,” Mani stated.

Mani noted that Nigerians are yearning for positive change amidst widespread economic hardship, which is driving interest in the party, ahead of 2027 elections.

“It’s better to build a party with people who believe in the fact that there should be a credible opposition in Nigeria than allow the country to drift to be a one-party state,” he added.

Six facts about ADC

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Atiku Abubakar-led coalition announced the adoption of the ADC as its political platform ahead of the 2027 general election.

ADC, which was established in 2005, has some interesting facts you should know, and six of them have been outlined.

Recall that the coalition movement is positioning itself to defeat President Bola Tinubu and the APC in the 2027 general election.

