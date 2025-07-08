The Labour Party (LP) on Tuesday threatened to expel Peter Obi, the party’s 2023 presidential candidate

The factional national publicity secretary, Abayomi Arabambi, confirmed this during a trending interview

Arabambi said the Labour Party has given Peter Obi a 48-hour ultimatum to formally resign from the party due to his affiliation with the Atiku Abubakar-led ADC coalition

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Labour Party has announced plans to expel Peter Obi from the party due to his involvement with the African Democratic Congress (ADC)-led coalition.

Labour Party issues 48-hour ultimatum to Peter Obi. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Recall that the Atiku Abubakar-led coalition announced the adoption of the ADC as its political platform ahead of the 2027 general election.

The party has attracted prominent opposition figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi, ex-Senate President David Mark, and former Osun governor, Rauf Aregbesola.

Labour Party threatens to expel Peter Obi

The faction’s national publicity secretary, Abayomi Arabambi, while speaking to Channels TV on Tuesday, July 8, described Obi’s actions as “unconstitutional” and “unacceptable,” stating that belonging to two political parties simultaneously is against the law.

“We are convening an NEC meeting where he will be expelled. It is unconstitutional for you to belong to two political parties at a time,” Arabambi said.

Speaking further, Arabambi added that the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) would recommend Obi’s expulsion, which would be formally ratified at the party’s convention.

Arabambi also criticised Obi’s role in the party’s rise, saying the opposition leader did not make the Labour Party (LP) but vice versa.

Labour Party threatened to expel Peter Obi over his involvement with Atiku-led coalition. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Twitter

LP issues fresh ultimatum to Obi

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, the Labour Party had issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Obi, demanding he formally resign his membership over his involvement with the coalition.

Obiora Ifoh, a party spokesperson, described the coalition members as “opportunistic politicians interested in relaunching themselves into the circle of power.”

Peter Obi shares reasons he joined ADC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, reiterated that he remained a member of the party, despite his involvement in a political coalition.

Obi aligned with several prominent political leaders with the aim of unseating President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 polls.

Read more about LP, Peter Obi, ADC

"We’ll remove Tinubu" - Peter Obi declares

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi vowed to remove Tinubu through lawful means in 2027, promising to govern with civility and appoint competent leaders.

Obi defended alliance with ADC, saying the opposition coalition is not a betrayal of the Labour Party but a necessary collaboration to rescue Nigeria from poor governance.

He stressed inclusive leadership, insisting that even past political actors have valuable experience, and that national unity requires working with everyone regardless of background.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng