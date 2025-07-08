Presidential aide Daniel Bwala has alleged that Peter Obi has conceded the ADC’s 2027 presidential ticket to Atiku Abubakar and is now eyeing the VP slot

He predicted the opposition coalition will implode within six months due to conflicting ambitions and lack of ideological cohesion

Bwala also criticised the group for lacking concrete policy alternatives and claimed the alliance is driven by personal ambition, not national interest

The presidency has claimed that former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has quietly abandoned his ambition to lead Nigeria in 2027 and is now positioning himself behind former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the newly formed opposition coalition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Daniel Bwala, special adviser on policy communication to President Bola Tinubu, made the allegation during a live interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday.

He described the ADC-led opposition alliance as a house built on quicksand, predicting its collapse within six months due to internal rivalries and lack of ideological clarity.

“Peter Obi is now a non-issue. He’s a non-starter. Already, he has conceded his presidential ambition to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar,” Bwala said.

“Now he has become second fiddle, but he needs to fight for the vice-presidential ticket with Rotimi Amaechi.

He further claimed that Obi is being placated with promises of leading the coalition’s campaign in exchange for supporting Atiku's candidacy, with a future pledge of succession if the coalition wins in 2027.

He said:

“And from what we are hearing, they have convinced him that he will be director-general of the campaign to lead the movement — and that when they win the election, Atiku will do one term, and then Peter Obi will return to become president.”

Obi, who recently on Sunday reiterated his intention to contest in the next presidential election, has dismissed speculation of playing second fiddle to Atiku. Nonetheless, Bwala insists that the former Anambra governor’s recent silence and alignment with key opposition figures point to a political retreat masked by unity rhetoric.

ADC coalition bound to fail - Bwala

Last week, top political heavyweights including Obi, Atiku, former Senate President David Mark, ex-Minister Rotimi Amaechi, and former Interior Minister Rauf Aregbesola formally adopted the ADC as the vehicle to unseat President Tinubu in 2027.

But Bwala scoffed at the coalition’s prospects, calling it “a romance built on ambition, not ideology,” and likened its members to “internally displaced politicians.”

He said the alliance mirrors the early stages of the APC in 2013 but lacks the singular drive and cohesion that propelled the party to victory in 2015.

“Everyone in the ADC wants to be president. Datti Baba-Ahmed already pointed that out. That ambition will tear them apart,” Bwala warned.

According to him, the group has failed to produce any alternative policies or vision and has relied solely on criticism.

“They talk about rescuing Nigeria but offer no blueprint. No clear economic plan. No security roadmap. Just slogans.”

He predicted that the alliance would implode before the end of the year, making President Tinubu’s re-election path smoother.

While opposition leaders have continued to build momentum with consultative meetings and public declarations, the presidency remains dismissive, portraying the movement as a chaotic scramble for power dressed in the garb of national redemption.

Ex-Buhari minister declares war on Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the former minister of Sports and Youth Development, Solomon Dalung, had declared that the 2027 general elections would not just be another electoral cycle but a full-blown confrontation between the Nigerian people and the current administration under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking during a recent interview on News Central, Dalung voiced strong dissatisfaction with the state of the nation, blaming the Tinubu-led government for deepening the hardship faced by ordinary citizens.

