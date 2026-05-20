Defence Headquarters dismissed reports claiming terrorist groups had established permanent operational bases in the South West

The military confirmed that troops were actively pursuing the abductors in forest corridors and working with local vigilantes and security agencies to rescue victims safely

Chief of Defence Staff General Olufemi Oluyede condemned the abduction of pupils and staff members, describing the attack as a cruel act against innocent Nigerians

Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters has dismissed reports suggesting that terrorist groups have established operational bases in the South West following the recent abduction of pupils and staff members in Oyo State.

The military described the attack on schools in Oriire Local Government Area as a criminal act carried out by armed elements and not evidence of an entrenched insurgent network within the region.

Defence Headquarters denied reports of terrorist bases in South West. Photo: FB/DHQ

Source: Twitter

The military also assured residents that security operations were ongoing to rescue the victims and apprehend those responsible.

Military speaks on Oyo attack

The statement, signed by Major General Michael Onoja, Director of Defence Media Operations, conveyed the sympathy of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Olatunbosun Oluyede, to the families affected by the incident.

The military leadership condemned the abduction of pupils and school workers from Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota, Community Grammar School, Ahoro-Esinele, and L.A. Primary School in Oriire Local Government Area.

General Oluyede described the incident as “a callous and reprehensible act that strikes at the heart of every Nigerian,” while assuring families that security agencies were fully committed to securing the safe return of those abducted.

He also appealed to citizens to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies during ongoing operations in the affected areas.

No terrorist structure in region

Defence Headquarters said security assessments do not support claims that terrorist organisations have built permanent camps or operational strongholds in the South West.

According to the military, troops had earlier carried out clearance operations in the Old Oyo National Park and disrupted the activities of criminal groups operating within the area.

The statement noted that while criminal gangs may attempt isolated attacks, such incidents should not be interpreted as proof of an organised insurgency in the region.

“It is pertinent to state that the incident was an isolated criminal act and does not reflect the existence of any entrenched terrorist structure in the region,” the statement read.

Military authorities warned against spreading narratives capable of creating fear among residents or exaggerating the strength of criminal elements.

It is not the first time bandits have carried out attacks in Oriire LGA. Photo: SeyiMakinde

Source: Facebook

Troops made contact with abuctors

The Armed Forces said troops were actively conducting operations across forests and remote locations in the South West in collaboration with other security agencies and local vigilante groups.

According to Defence Headquarters, soldiers recently made contact with the abductors and have since continued coordinated search efforts within the forest corridors.

The military added that local intelligence gathering remained important to ongoing rescue operations. Communities were encouraged to support security personnel with useful information that could aid the recovery of victims.

Bandits storm national park service in Oyo, kill five

Earlier this year, Legit.ng reported that five operatives of the National Park Service stationed in Oloka, Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State were killed late Tuesday night after gunmen stormed their post around 9pm.

Some of the officers were shot at, and others burned to death. The bandits then packed their weapons before fleeing into the forest.

A relative of one of the victims told Legit.ng that the officers were believed to be resting when the assault began. One of the bodies was reportedly found on a prayer mat, raising the impression that the officer was shot while observing prayers.

Source: Legit.ng