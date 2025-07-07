Peter Obi vowed to remove Tinubu via lawful means in 2027, promising to govern with civility and appoint competent leaders

Obi defended alliance with ADC, saying the opposition coalition is not a betrayal of the Labour Party but a necessary collaboration to rescue Nigeria from poor governance

He stressed inclusive leadership, insisting that even past political actors have valuable experience, and that national unity requires working with everyone regardless of background

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, has declared that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be removed from office using all legal and constitutional avenues in the 2027 election.

Obi also reaffirmed his commitment to the democratic process and the rule of law.

The former presidential candidate made these declaratons while speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics programme.

“We’re going to ensure that we remove Tinubu’s government by all lawful means. I will govern within the law, I will bring civility to Nigeria, and I will appoint competent people into office. I will not be the Minister of Petroleum," he said.

Coalition with ADC not a betrayal of Labour Party

Obi clarified that his involvement with the recently announced opposition coalition, which has adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its platform for the 2027 elections, does not mean he is abandoning the Labour Party or being disloyal.

He explained that collaboration among like-minded groups is necessary to rescue Nigeria from what he described as poor governance, stressing that his allegiance to the people remains unchanged.

Experience of the past still valuable, Obi insists

Responding to concerns that some members of the ADC-led coalition are former officials from past administrations or so-called “expired politicians,” Obi defended their relevance, highlighting the importance of learning from both past failures and successes.

“Even some who have been in that government, their experience is critical. You need the experience of those who have failed and those who have succeeded to move on," he said.

Obi drew a comparison with global companies that hire people who have worked in failed institutions, noting that such individuals offer useful insights on how to avoid past mistakes.

Inclusive leadership is key to progress, says Obi

On the need to work with diverse political figures, Obi maintained that inclusive leadership is essential to moving the country forward.

He stressed that a leader’s job is not to divide but to unite and serve all citizens.

“You need everybody. If you want to serve, you must serve everybody,” Obi said.

Obi’s remarks come amid growing political realignments and preparations by opposition forces to unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

Wike says Obi will never be president in 2027

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has openly declared that former Anambra governor and Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, would never become president of Nigeria.

Wike made the remarks on Sunday, July 6, during a thanksgiving service held at St. James’ Anglican Church, Asokoro, Abuja, in honour of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s project commissioning in the FCT.

