Nigerian Afrobeat star Seun Kuti has taken swipe at Peter Obi over decision to join his opposition Atiku Abubakar in a new political party.

Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi have left their respective parties, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP), to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Seun Kuti taunts Peter Obi with decision to join ADC.

This is one of the most significant shake-ups in Nigerian politics since the end of military dictatorship in 1999, BBC reports.

Some political heavyweights from Tinubu's All Progressives Congress (APC) have also placed their support behind the organisation.

Tinubu won the 2023 election with just 37% of the vote, with opposition supporters divided between Abubakar (29%), and Obi (25%).

Obi had split from the PDP after the party selected Abubakar as its presidential candidate.

Seun Kuti taunts Peter Obi

The saxophonist in a recent Instagram live video complained that Peter Obi joining Atiku in the new party was a way of capturing Nigerians for their political ambition

He further made jest of Peter Obi’s zestful supporters known as Obidents, highlighting how their voice no longer has an impact.

“Now that Peter Obi has gone back home to Atiku, I don’t need to mention anything about Obidients anymore,” he said.

Watch his video below:

Netizens react to Seun Kuti’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

weightloss_abuja said:

"Peter Obi the air they breath."

dj.iceberg_official wrote:

"Is Peter Obi the only Politician in Nigeria?🇳🇬 Left Obi, Right Obi Wetin happen?"

sylvestervs.ojukwu.5 said:

"He should focus on his low performance musical carrier, why can’t him use the same energy to channel on Tinubu and APC govt to fulfill there promise’s."

taste_ena said:

"Omo I'm so disappointed in this guy...you want us forward but low-key backwards. They will act like they fighting for us but moment we are close they turn up with another set back. Peter obi may not be all in all, but he is a step closer."

ooniofobas said:

"Honestly Ehn Egbon is becoming to sound like noise maker ohh cos u factor a problem but you can’t bring out one simple solution."

donbaaz said:

"Peter obi this Peter obi that. Haba! Some of these full don't even remember the name of our president 😂😂😂."

defenderofjust said:

"He dey find way to use PO and obidient to monetise from different platforms…. Make Una advice home to Go and find job, Canada has a lot of job opportunities."

omoeleko1 said:

"Seun God blessings upon you and your household 👏🙌🙌🙌."

efemena_oguru0 said:

"Obi think say anybody go vote for them if he be Atiku vice."

tlink_official wrote:

"Who cares about whatever thing you're spitting 😏."

sapstudiosng said:

"Before you conclude on this, remember this is Nigerian politics where we all agreed that is a dirty game. Unless the system allows for independent candidate to run in the election, you can’t expect politicians not to make alliances.."

Seun Kuti kicks over Peter Obi's move to join Atiku Abubakar in ADC party. Credit: @peterobi

Seun Kuti claims artists are into money laundering

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Seun Kuti alleged that his colleagues in the Nigerian music industry might be into money laundering.

In a video made by the artist, he noted that he has been touring for 20 years and still struggling to build a house.

He called on the youths to wake up and see the reality of life and the game many are playing just to survive.

