A past video of Pastor Dolapo Lawal speaking about Arsenal Football Club resurfaced on social media after the team won the Premier League

The cleric stated in the clip that the football club was cursed and could not win the Premier League title, even with a huge point lead

Social media users expressed mixed feelings online after the team officially sealed the championship trophy on Tuesday night

A past video of popular Nigerian cleric, Pastor Dolapo Lawal, has resurfaced online after Arsenal Football Club officially clinched the 2025/2026 Premier League title.

The video, which went viral following Tuesday night's football matches, showed the pastor speaking to his congregation from the pulpit about the football club's chances of winning trophies.

Nigerian pastor Dolapo Lawal faces criticism over his viral comment on Arsenal. Photo credit: pastordolapolawal/Instagram, Arsenal FC

Source: Instagram

Pastor Dolapo claims Arsenal can't win league

In the old footage, Pastor Dolapo Lawal told his congregation that the football club suffered from a curse that prevented them from winning the English league. He stated that the team would not win the trophy even if they stayed ahead of other teams with a wide margin.

Pastor Dolapo Lawal said:

"Arsenal is cursed. Even if they have a 29-point lead, they cannot win the Premier League title."

The cleric also joked about relationships involving supporters of the London-based football club. He added that it represented a bad sign for any woman to enter a romantic relationship with a man who supported the team.

However, following the victory of the club, man Nigerians went on social media to slam the man of God for his viral claim.

Taking to X, one user, identified as @the_Lawrenz, said:

"Please, where can I find this pastor. I just want to have a discussion with him."

Another X user; @chibuzo_obinalo said:

"There are things that ought not to be said on the alter. This version of Christianity people are practicing where you crack jokes on the alter is wrong. God is no jokes. Throughout creation, he didn't joke nor laugh, even Christ didn't joke nor laugh for once. What you people are practicing is not the truth passed on by the TRIUNE GOD."

Watch the video of Pastor Dolapo speaking about Arsenal below:

Arsenal breaks 22-year drought, wins Premier League

The video resurfaced exactly after Arsenal mathematically secured the 2025/26 Premier League title on Tuesday night, May 19, 2026. The title win ended a historic 22-year drought for the club since their "Invincibles" campaign in the 2003/04 season.

The championship victory was sealed following a 1-1 draw between second-placed Manchester City and Bournemouth, making it impossible for any team to catch up with Arsenal. Following the football match, many Nigerian social media users called out the cleric over his past comments.

Reactions to Pastor Dolapo's viral claim

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the pastor's post below:

@Vintage146 said:

"E be like say na this pastor call God oh no be God call am oh."

@abayomiusamot said:

"This is why Pastors should stick with the message of Christ."

Pep Guardiola reacts as Arsenal win Premier League

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pep Guardiola has spoken about his future after Arsenal were crowned the 2025/26 Premier League champions.

Source: Legit.ng