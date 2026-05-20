Arsenal Football Club have been crowned champions of the 2025/26 English Premier League season

The Gunners sealed the title after Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw by Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday, May 19

However, three Arsenal players could miss out on receiving Premier League winners’ medals due to the league’s appearance rule

Arsenal have won the 2025/26 Premier League title after Manchester City failed to beat AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday, May 19.

The draw between the Cherries and the Citizens handed the Gunners the title before their final league game against Crystal Palace on Sunday, May 24.

However, the North London club will not lift the trophy in front of their home supporters, with the presentation set to take place at Selhurst Park.

Arsenal players celebrate winning the Premier League after watching Bournemouth v Manchester City at Sobha Realty Training Centre. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has also achieved a unique feat, becoming only the second former player to win the Premier League title as a manager after Roberto Mancini.

Arteta is also the first manager to win the Premier League with a club he previously represented as a player in the competition.

3 Arsenal players not guaranteed Premier League medals

According to Premier League rules, clubs are expected to award medals to players who make at least five league appearances during the season.

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is at risk of missing out after failing to make a Premier League appearance since joining Arsenal during the summer transfer window.

The Spanish shot-stopper made six appearances in the EFL Cup, with Arteta preferring David Raya in league matches.

Meanwhile, defender Marli Salmon and goalkeeper Tommy Setford could also miss out on Premier League winners’ medals despite Arsenal being crowned champions.

Both teenagers featured in the FA Cup this season but are yet to make a league appearance, meaning they may not qualify for automatic medal allocation.

Premier League provides lifeline for Arrizabalaga

The Premier League board presents the champions with a total of 40 medals, per GiveMeSport.

The trio of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marli Salmon and Tommy Setford might not get a winners' medal despite Arsenal winning the Premier League. Photo by: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC.

Source: Getty Images

The medals are distributed among the manager, coaching staff and players the club considers deserving, although any player who meets the minimum appearance requirement is automatically entitled to one.

Any additional medals beyond the allocated 40 can only be approved by the Premier League Board, and such requests are usually considered only when an unusually high number of players, 39 or more, have made at least five league appearances during the season.

As a result, players such as Kepa Arrizabalaga may still have to wait and see whether they will receive a medal despite not meeting the required number of league appearances.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta is the 13th manager to win the Premier League title after Arsenal were crowned champions on Tuesday night.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted the Premier League winner after Arsenal beat Burnley to go five points clear at the top of the table.

Arsenal moved closer to the Premier League title, but Manchester City are not out, and retains about 15% chance of upsetting Arsenal to win the title.

Source: Legit.ng