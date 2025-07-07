Peter Obi of the Labour Party has reiterated his commitment to providing good governance within four years, dismissing the need for an extended tenure

Peter Obi made his intention known in a trending interview, where he affirmed that he is qualified to contest for president, and he would only run for a single term

The former governor of Anambra state also addressed speculation regarding his alliance with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2027 presidential race

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has said that he does not need more than four years to provide good governance for all Nigerians.

Peter Obi reiterated his single-term proposal on the Channels TV Sunday Politics programme.

“I don’t need a day more than four years. I will show the direction of good governance,” Obi said, even as he announced that he would run for president in 2027, and not as running mate to any politician.

“In two years, there have been maximum damage. Two years can change it in good direction. People want to get up and see a president that cares, that shows compassion,” he said.

2027: Obi speaks on being Atiku's running mate

When asked whether he was considering becoming the running mate to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the 2027 election, Obi said:

“This is not in play; nobody has ever discussed that. People assume so many things. Nobody has ever discussed with me whether I am going to be A or B or C.”

"We’ll remove Tinubu" - Peter Obi declares

Earlier, Peter Obi vowed to remove Tinubu through lawful means in 2027, promising to govern with civility and appoint competent leaders.

Obi defended alliance with ADC, saying the opposition coalition is not a betrayal of the Labour Party but a necessary collaboration to rescue Nigeria from poor governance.

He stressed inclusive leadership, insisting that even past political actors have valuable experience, and that national unity requires working with everyone regardless of background.

Wike says Obi will never be president in 2027

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, openly declared that Peter Obi would never become president of Nigeria.

Wike made the remarks on Sunday, July 6, during a thanksgiving service held at St. James’ Anglican Church, Asokoro, Abuja, in honour of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s project commissioning in the FCT.

