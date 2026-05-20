Several senators will exit the 11th National Assembly after failing to secure tickets for the 2027 elections

The federal lawmakers lost due to consensus endorsements, zoning, disqualifications, and other factors

Senators Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, Aminu Tambuwal, Ned Nwoko, and many others will not be part of the National Assembly in 2027

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Some senators will not be returning to the 11th National Assembly after failing to secure the tickets for the 2027 elections.

These federal lawmakers will be bidding goodbye to the Senate after the results of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries.

Key senators lose re-election bids amid APC shake-up. Photo credit: Solomon Adeola/Aminu Tambuwal/Ned Nwoko

Source: UGC

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, the senators lost their reelection bid to factors such as ‘consensus endorsement’, zoning/rotation, disqualification from the race, withdrawal, and outright loss at the APC primaries.

Senators bidding goodbye to the Senate

Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola is the consensus Ogun governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for 2027. The Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations will not return to the national assembly in 2027.

Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal withdrew from his return bid to the national assembly.

Senator Gbenga Daniel will be bidding the Senate farewell in 2027. Governor Dapo Abiodun will replace Daniel in Ogun-East in 2027 after emerging as the consensus candidate.

Senators Abdulafatai Buhari and Sarafadeen Ali are eying the Oyo governorship seat. The two federal lawmakers are in a race to succeed Governor Seyi Makinde in 2027.

Senator Aliyu Wadada wants to become the Nasarawa state governor in 2027 and has the backing of Governor Sule Abdullahi.

Senator Lola Ashiru (Kwara South), Umar Sadiq Suleiman (Kwara-North), and Senator Saliu Mustapha (Kwara-Central) – all want to become the next Kwara state governor.

Senator Isa Jibrin (Kogi-East), popularly known as ‘Exhocho,’ lost at the APC primary.

Senator Danjuma Goje lost his 5th term bid to represent Gombe-Central at the APC primary to a retired Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Senator Neda Imaseun (Edo-South) and Senator Ned Nwoko (Delta-North) both lost at the APC primaries.

Senator Ipalibo Harry Banigo (Rivers-West), Senator Benson Agadaga (Bayelsa-East), and Senator Garba Musa Maidoki (Kebbi-South) were all disqualified for not being financial members of the APC.

Senators say goodbye as APC primaries claim their seats. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate

Source: UGC

Former Kaduna governor clinches APC senatorial ticket

Mukhtar Ramalan Yero won the APC Senatorial ticket for Kaduna North.

Yero called for unity among members of the ruling party after his primary election victory on Monday, May 18, 2026.

The former Kaduna state governor vowed to represent the people of the senatorial district positively ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Ex-governor Yahaya Bello secures APC senatorial ticket

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Yahaya Bello won the APC primary election for Kogi Central Senatorial District with 72,349 votes.

The former Kogi state governor's closest rival, Ibrahim Yakubu Adoke, received only 315 votes.

The primary election results were announced by Returning Officer Dr Sadiq Mohammed on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng