Benin, the Edo state - Ahead of the 2027 election, stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the south-south have endorsed President Bola Tinubu and three governors of the zone.

As reported on Sunday, July 6, by The Cable, the stakeholders announced the resolution after a meeting in Benin, the Edo state capital.

APC launches fresh moves to pull Governor Siminalayi Fubara from PDP.

The Nation also noted the development.

The meeting was attended by Godswill Akpabio, senate president; Adams Oshiomhole, senator representing Edo north; Festus Keyamo, minister of aviation; and others.

In a communique signed by Keyamo, the APC south-south stakeholders passed a vote of confidence on President Tinubu and four governors.

The governors are:

Bassey Otu, governor of Cross River (APC) Monday Okpebholo, governor of Edo (APC) Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom (APC) Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta (APC

APC sends message to Diri, Fubara

The stakeholders urged the two remaining south-south governors — Douye Diri of Bayelsa and Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers — who are not APC members, to join the ruling party.

Furthermore, the stakeholders commended Tinubu for signing into law the South-South Development Commission Act and executing infrastructural projects in the zone.

The communique reads:

“We welcome the governors, stakeholders, and supporters of Delta and Akwa Ibom States for their patriotic and courageous decisions of embracing the Renewed Hope Agenda and joining the All Progressives Congress.

“We call on the remaining two non-APC Governors of the region, namely Governors of Bayelsa and Rivers states, and their supporters to also join the progressive family in the APC."

It added:

“We hereby unanimously adopt Mr. President, HE, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, as our sole candidate for the 2027 Presidential Election and fervently appeal to the electorate in the South South region and Nigeria to support him."

