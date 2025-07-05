A major alliance has been formed against the ruling APC ahead of the 2027 general elections in Nigeria

Prominent chieftains of the APC, PDP, and Labour Party (LP) dumped their parties for the newly-adopted African Democratic Congress (ADC)

The opposition coalition movement led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar recently adopted the ADC as the platform to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027

FCT, Abuja - Several political stakeholders in Nigeria have switched allegiance to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in their bid to wrest power from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 election.

The aggrieved individuals, who are uncomfortable with the present administration, joined forces on Wednesday, July 2, ahead of the next general election.

Legit.ng reports that the opposition figures and the aggrieved persons took over the leadership of ADC on Wednesday, July 2, after adopting the party as official platform to contest the 2027 poll. The ADC coalition includes political appointees that served under the immediate past administration of Muhammadu Buhari.

Here are four public figures who publicly announced that they have joined the ADC recently.

1) Emeka Ihedioha

Emeka Ihedioha, former governor of Imo, declared his allegiance to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Addressing members of his rebuild Imo movement (RIM) at his Owerri residence, Ihedioha said the ADC is now the political platform for him and his supporters.

The former governor left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in April 2024 and has remained without a political party since.

He said, as quoted by The Cable on Thursday, July 3, 2025:

“My party, your party, our party is now ADC. That is the way to go. That is the party for all of us."

2) Rotimi Amaechi

Rotimi Amaechi, former governor of Rivers and ex-minister of transportation on Wednesday, July 2, declared Nigeria to be in a state of collapse, urging a complete overhaul to address the nation’s dire challenges.

Speaking after the unveiling of the ADC interim executive, Amaechi accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of conspiring to manipulate upcoming elections.

Amaechi painted a grim picture of Nigeria’s economic crisis, highlighting worrisome inflation and alleged widespread poverty that have left citizens unable to afford basic necessities like food.

3) Abubakar Malami

Former President Muhammadu Buhari's ex-minister of justice and one-time attorney-general of the federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami announced his resignation from the ruling APC to the ADC.

Malami announced the political move after attending the official unveiling of the ADC, the political party adopted by the coalition movement, being led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

The coalition movement is positioning itself to sack democratically President Tinubu and the APC in the 2027 election.

4) Ayomide Salako

Salako, a prominent X (formerly Twitter) user announced on his page on Thursday, July 3 that he had resigned from the Labour Party (LP) to become a card-carrying member of the ADC.

He wrote:

"I have just registered as a card-carrying member of the ADC. No plans of candidacy for now. Just membership.

"I'll be paying my monthly dues to my local ward in Ogun state - the change we need to effect is at the grassroots.

"If our presence can't do it, our money should."

2027 election: ADC leaders step down

Recall that ADC leaders handed over the structure of the party to the national opposition movement.

The ADC leaders resigned to allow David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola take over as the interim national chairman and secretary of the party.

The Atiku-led coalition had adopted the ADC as a platform to challenge President Tinubu of the APC in the 2027 election.

Coalition announces Mark, Aregbesola as leaders

In the same vein, President Tinubu of the APC were sent a warning note to gear up for the challenges ahead against his second-term ambition by the coalition.

This is as the coalition movement announced Senator Mark and Aregbesola as its interim national chairman and secretary respectively.

The coalition movement also appointed the former sports minister, Bolaji Abdullahi, as the interim publicity secretary of the ADC.

