Abuja, FCT - Chief Dr. Chekwas Okorie, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has expressed his commendation for President Bola Tinubu for signing the South East Development Commission Bill into law.

Chekwas noted that this landmark legislation is a significant step towards addressing the longstanding developmental deficits in the Southeast region of Nigeria.

APGA's Founder, Chekwas commends President Tinubu on a recent bill Photo credit: Sean Gallup/Okorie Chekwas

Source: UGC

The southeast bill was sponsored by Benjamin Kalu, the deputy speaker who represents Abia state's Bende federal constituency, as TheCable reported.

President Tinubu signed the bills on Tuesday, according to Mr Kalu, who announced this in a post on social media, Premium Times reported.

Chekwas: S/East Commission bill was first introduced in 2017

Reacting to this move in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday, July 25, in Abuja, Chekwas noted that the South East Development Commission Bill was first introduced in 2017 by Hon. Chukwuka Onyema, representing Ogbaru Federal Constituency in Anambra State.

Unfortunately, it did not pass the second reading in the House of Representatives. However, in 2024, the bill was revived and expanded by Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

He said:

“With improved lobbying and a more friendly House of Representatives, the bill was passed with commendable speed.

“The Senate did not delay in giving its concurrence, and the processes were carried out expeditiously, resulting in what has now become the South East Development Commission Act.”

Commission will help S/East infrastructural deficit - Checkwas

He pointed out that the primary objective of the South East Development Commission Act is to address the infrastructural and developmental deficits that have persisted since the Nigeria-Biafra war ended in 1970.

He said:

“The commitment of the Federal Government to deliver on the 3R was observed in the breach. For approximately 50 years, there was no visible federal presence in accordance with the objectives of the 3R."

It's a patriotic move, Chekwas said

Okorie viewed President Tinubu's enactment of the South East Development Commission Act as a patriotic move to heal the wounds of the civil war and restore a sense of belonging to the people of the Southeast.

He said:

"It is heartwarming that this Act, among other objectives, is principally aimed at addressing the infrastructural and other developmental deficits resulting from the fratricidal Nigeria-Biafra war."

Okorie also stressed the importance of sincere and honest funding for the commission to achieve its core objectives.

He urged residents and the diaspora to support and collaborate with the Federal Government.

Source: Legit.ng