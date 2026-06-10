Nigerian Meteorological Agency has issued nationwide warnings covering thunderstorms and rainfall across multiple states

The agency projected morning storms in northern states with later widespread rainfall across central regions

It also warned of flooding risks and strong winds that could affect southern states and motorists nationwide

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has warned that many parts of the country could experience thunderstorms and moderate rainfall on Wednesday, June 10.

To this end, residents were advised to prepare for strong winds and possible flooding.

Fresh alert from NiMet as storms, strong winds and heavy rain expected across Nigeria in several regions. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

The agency, which shared the weather outlook on its official X account on Wednesday, June 10, pointed out several northern, central and southern states expected to be affected by the weather conditions.

Thunderstorms, rainfall forecast across northern, central states

According to NiMet, thunderstorms are expected in parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Gombe, Bauchi, Kaduna, Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara during the morning.

More thunderstorms and rainfall are forecast later in the day across Kano, Jigawa, Borno, Yobe and other northern states.

The agency also forecast cloudy conditions across parts of the North-Central region, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Benue, Nasarawa, Niger and Plateau states. Rainfall and thunderstorms are expected in several areas before the end of the day.

NiMet raised concerns about possible localised flooding in vulnerable communities, especially where heavy rainfall occurs.

NiMet warns residents to avoid trees, poles

In the South, residents of Lagos, Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Anambra, Imo, Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi, Ondo, Ekiti and Osun states may experience rainfall later on Wednesday.

The agency warned that strong winds could occur before the arrival of rain and advised residents to "stay away from trees and electric poles during thunderstorms."

Motorists were also urged to exercise caution as heavy rainfall could reduce visibility and make roads slippery.

NiMet warns Nigerians as heavy rain and thunderstorms spread across many states today with possible flooding risk. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

NiMet advised people living in flood-prone areas to remain alert and urged airline operators to obtain regular weather updates before flight operations.

NiMet issues June rainfall and flood warning

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency released its June weather outlook, forecasting widespread rainfall and thunderstorms across several parts of Nigeria as the rainy season intensifies nationwide.

NiMet said rainfall is expected to fully establish in northern states including Sokoto, Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, Yobe and Borno. At the same time, some southern and central areas may experience above-normal rainfall, with a risk of flash floods.

The agency warned residents in vulnerable communities to clear drainage channels, observe safety during thunderstorms, and take precautions against malaria and cholera as increased rainfall creates favourable conditions for disease spread.

NiMet forecasts thunderstorms across 21 states

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency forecast mixed weather conditions across Nigeria on June 9, 2026, with sunshine, cloud cover and thunderstorms expected in different regions throughout the day.

NiMet said northern states will begin with sunny mornings before thunderstorms and light rain develop later in the day across Kano, Jigawa, Borno, Kaduna, Gombe, Bauchi, Adamawa and Taraba states.

The agency added that central and southern regions may also experience moderate rainfall later, while advising residents to remain cautious, avoid exposed areas during storms, and take precautions against flooding and strong winds.

Source: Legit.ng