A Nigerian youth shared a trending video of how she upgraded a single room inside her father's residence for personal use

She explained that she chose the cost-effective option because she could not afford to pay for a rented apartment

The transformation video sparked many reactions on social media as netizens praised her resourceful approach

A young Nigerian lady has captured the attention of social media users after showing how she creatively handled life after the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Faced with the high cost of accommodation, the resourceful youth chose to renovate a room in her father's house instead of struggling to pay for a rented apartment.

A young woman who could not afford a rented apartment transforms one of the rooms in her father's house. Photo credit: @simplymerciful/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Nigerian woman transforms room in father's house

The young lady, identified by his TikTok handle @simplymerciful, documented the entire transformation process in a video that has since gone viral. She noted that the decision was born out of her inability to afford house rent in the current economic climate.

In the short video clip, @simplymerciful displayed the condition of the room before the upgrade commenced. The apartment originally featured bright green walls, an old ceiling design, a standing fan, and a mattress laid on the floor.

Determined to make the space comfortable, the young woman employed someone to take on the renovation tasks. A man was captured standing on a wooden plank supported by concrete blocks, carefully plastering the walls and painting the entire room white.

The video later transitioned to show the final result of his hard work. The room was completely transformed into a neat, modern living space with a pristine white ceiling, matching light grey walls, polished dark tiling, and a freshly fitted bathroom extension.

Sharing the inspiration behind the project on her screen, she stated:

"You renovated a room in your father's house after NYSC because you can't afford to rent a house"

Social media users react to room transformation

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the post below:

goodyshair said:

"I did the same thing but am planning on renting abeg, see finish too much."

Thatgirl_annie said:

"My pride nor go greeee mee i go must rent shaaa."

biglala02 said:

"Any privilege you have in ths life use it oo."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Lawyer speaks about landlord, tenants' rights

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lawyer has issued a warning to tenants as he lists things they cannot do in a rented apartment.

Source: Legit.ng