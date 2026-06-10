The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has selected Damilola Sonayon-James as the governorship running mate for greater youth inclusion ahead of the 2027 election

The party chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi , lauded Sonayon-James' grassroots acceptance and innovative leadership track record

, According to Ojelabi, Sonayon-James aims to enhance Lagos as Africa's innovation and development hub

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lagos State - The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State said Damilola Sonayon-James was picked as a governorship running mate for youth inclusion.

The party chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi, said Sonayon-James selection as Obafemi Hamzat’s running mate followed wide consultations and a rigorous process.

APC says the Hamzat-James ticket is a blend of experience, innovation, and grassroots connection. Photo credit: @Hon_alaoonilu

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reports that the ruling APC announced Sonayon-James as its deputy governorship candidate for the 2027 governorship election in Lagos State.

This was after the APC announced Obafemi Hamzat, the deputy governor of Lagos state, as its governorship candidate in the 2027 general elections.

Hamzat was announced after the collation of the results of the APC governorship primary elections across local governments in the state.

Many supporters congratulated the deputy governor while reacting to his acceptance speech, and thanked party leaders.

Ojelabi said the APC considered Sonayon-James’ experience, capacity, grassroots acceptance, party loyalty, and ability to contribute to state development.

As reported by The Nation, Ojelabi made this known in a statement while explaining her emergence.

“Reinforces the APC’s commitment to inclusive leadership, youth participation, women representation and the continued advancement of Lagos State as Africa’s leading centre of innovation, opportunity and sustainable development.”

The 41-year old Sonayan-James is the deputy APC women leader in Lagos State and a princess from Badagry Division. Sonayon-James’ father was a member of the House of Representatives.

The APC chairman said Sonayon-James has proven herself with innovative thinking and a proven track record of leadership in private and public life.

According to Ojelabi, the Hamzat-James ticket is a blend of experience, innovation, grassroots connection, and visionary leadership capable of advancing the developmental aspirations of Lagosians.

Ojelabi urged Lagosians to support the Hamzat-James ticket and the ruling APC in the 2027 general elections.

He stressed that a vote for the APC represents a vote for continuity, prosperity, inclusive growth, and greater Lagos.

3 ways Hamzat was prepared to govern Lagos

Recall that Obafemi Hamzat was viewed as the prepared successor for the Lagos State governorship.

Concerns arose over GAC's willingness to allow 16 years in power for the APC gubernatorial candidate in Lagos State.

Hamzat's political journey is marked by strategic alliances and prior sacrifices.

Hamzat breaks silence after securing Tinubu’s endorsement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Hamzat secured President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s blessing for his governorship bid.

The Governance Advisory Council of the Lagos APC unanimously endorsed Hamzat, pledging to purchase his nomination form.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has publicly declared Hamzat as his preferred successor, strengthening his candidacy.

Source: Legit.ng