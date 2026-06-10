Kenneth Okonkwo, the former ally and kinsman to Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has released a screenshot of his chat with one Obunike Ohaegbu, an aspirant for the Nnewi North/Nnewi South Ekwusigo Federal Constituency in the NDC, in the just-concluded primaries.

Ohaegbu, in the chat shared by Okonkwo, alleged that he was scammed by the party and that Obi was behind the money being collected from him and other aspirants.

Kenneth Okonkwo reacts to lawsuit filed by Peter Obi against him Photo Credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Okonkwo's action was a response to the N5 billion lawsuit threat reportedly filed by Obi through his lawyer over the allegation of defamation by the former ally turned political critic.

Premium Times reported that in a pre-action letter signed by Obi's lawyer, Alex Ejesieme, to Okonkwo, the NDC 2027 presidential candidate accused the kinsman of making false and defamatory statements against his person when he appeared as a guest on Channels TV on Monday, June 8.

Recall that Obi and Okonkwo were political allies. The latter was the former's spokesperson in the 2023 presidential elections when Obi contested under the Labour Party. They both moved to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) together, but Obi soon dumped the ADC for the NDC to actualise his presidential ambition.

On the other hand, Okonkwo stayed in the ADC and had since become the major supporter of Atiku Abubakar, the ADC presidential candidate in the 2027 general elections.

Genosco accused Okonkwo of talking too much:

"Boy, you are biting more than you can chew. You will understand that lawyers have different levels. Next time you learn not to open your mouth waaaaa."

Michael Adewuyi criticised the ADC chieftain:

"Even though I am not an NDC supporter, you are a big Liar! What is in those text message exchanges is not what you have been saying. ‘The aspirant said he was scammed and the party blames PO’ While you have been saying that the aspirant said PO scammed him. You are a very dishonest individual. What a shame!"

Presh criticised the ADC chieftain:

"The End of Andy Okeke is nigh, Kenneth Okonkwo cup is full. You made a very big mistake, your Twitter rants won't save you this time. Your living in bondage pro max has just started."

Chimamanda wrote:

"There are levels when you get in life, and avoiding some things should be considered. At your age, at least, you should not be going back to your vomit, no matter how hunger treats you. It's a pity."

You can read Okonkwo's full statement on X here:

Source: Legit.ng