Destiny Etiko has responded to unpleasant pictures of her in a bandage making the rounds on social media

The Nollywood actress also addressed rumours about a disagreement with her colleague Lizzy Gold

Etiko also spoke against social media toxicity in the new video, which has sparked reactions online

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Destiny Etiko has finally broken her silence after edited pictures of her in a bandage in an operating room went viral on Facebook.

The pictures began to surface online after popular Ghanaian seer Karma President spoke about the actress’s alleged involvement in body enhancement.

Destiny Etiko fires at people behind viral pictures of her in bandage. Credit: destinyetikoofficial/lizzygold

Source: Instagram

He also warned the actress against undergoing any further surgery.

Reacting in a video she shared on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, Etiko slammed netizens behind the viral pictures.

"Social media is becoming toxic, you people need to stop this rubbish, I just finished uploading my movie and scouring the internet and I am seeing a lot of things, my face being bandage with AI, na God go help me judge all of you. This is very wrong. Anybody planning for me to have an operation, it is your family and your generation that will have such operation," she said.

Reactions as Destiny Etiko dismissed rumours of feud with Lizzy Gold. Credit: destinyetikoofficial

Source: Instagram

Destiny Etiko addresses rumours of feud with Lizzy Gold

The Nollywood actress also responded to a video circulating online, fueling rumours about a renewed feud with her colleague, Lizzy Gold.

According to Etiko, the video in circulation was from years back when she and Lizzy reached an agreement to give their YouTube channels visibility.

"I woke up to people making videos of me and my friend Lizzy. The video was made years ago; we agreed to it to give our YouTube channels visibility. When we had our disagreement, it was never like this," she said.

"My friend Lizzy and I will never fight, so stop wasting your energy looking for a dispute where peace and love live in abundance," Etiko added in a caption.

The video Destiny Etiko shared is below:

Reactions to Destiny Etiko's address

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments

Mary Thompson commented:

"If you know you didn't watch the video to the end and you rushed to the comment section May your pocket never run dry Drama Doll and Lizzy Gold my besties for life Drama Doll."

Ibe Ebele Anabel said:

"Why waste time on cloud chasers when you could be shining brighter than the sun? They are looking for money, but you're worth so much more."

Pretty Annabella reacted:

"My mind be don dey shake ooo thank you Jesus."

Jennifer Akunna Chimaroke commented:

"There are some friendships that can't be allowed to scramble, I love the friendship between you and Lizzygold I love you both keep being you."

Lizzy Gold speaks on fallout with Destiny Etiko

Legit.ng previously reported that Lizzy Gold celebrated Destiny Etiko’s birthday with a note reflecting on their reconciliation after a two-year fallout caused by gossip in Nollywood. She admitted that she missed Destiny during their estrangement.

The actress praised her beautiful soul and vowed to avoid gossip-driven conflicts, wishing her friend abundant blessings, joy, and lasting friendship.

Source: Legit.ng