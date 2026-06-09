Former Super Eagles star Emmanuel Okocha has sent a message to Morocco ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The 2025 AFCON champions are among the 10 African nations set to compete at the expanded 48-team tournament

Morocco became the first African country to secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup after an impressive campaign in the CAF qualifiers

Former Super Eagles player Emmanuel Okocha has sent a strong message to Morocco ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The North African side is among the 10 African representatives at the tournament, which will be the first World Cup to feature 48 teams.

Morocco are locked in Group C of the World Cup alongside Brazil, Scotland and Haiti.

Former Super Eagles star Emmanuel Okocha believes Morocco can perform well at the 2026 World Cup. Photo by: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Other African nations at the competition include Algeria, Côte d'Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Ghana, Senegal, Tunisia and debutants Cape Verde.

Okocha throws his weight behind Morocco

Former Eintracht Haiger player Emmanuel Okocha believes Morocco have what it takes to make another deep run at the FIFA World Cup.

Speaking with RG, the former Super Eagles star said Morocco's recent performances on the global stage have shown that African teams can compete with the very best.

The 57-year-old also expressed confidence that other African representatives, including Senegal, would give a good account of themselves and strive to make the continent proud at the tournament. He said:

"I still think Morocco has a better chance of going far. Senegal is not a bad team, but sometimes complacency plays a big role, especially for the black nations.

"I remember those days when we put two or three passes together, you start hearing cheers and the players get carried away easily.

"I have watched Algeria, Egypt, Tunisia and Morocco play, and I know these countries play with all seriousness.

“They are dominating because they do not joke. For this World Cup, I think Morocco will be the likely team to go far."

Morocco became the first African nation and Arab team to reach a World Cup semifinal in 2022, per FIFA.

The Atlas Lions eliminated Spain and Portugal along the way at Qatar 2022 before narrowly falling to France.

Meanwhile, Morocco won the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), after CAF Appeal Committee awarded the Atlas Lions the title.

Okocha reacts to Nigeria missing 2026 WC

Former Enugu Rangers star Emmanuel Okocha said many Nigerians are still disappointed by the Super Eagles' failure to qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

Former Super Eagles star, Emmanuel Okocha, is unhappy that Nigeria is missing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/DeFodi.

Source: Getty Images

The former midfielder claimed he has not closely followed international football since Nigeria's defeat to the Democratic Republic of Congo in the World Cup playoffs. He said:

"I haven't really been following up because it was a sad thing that Nigeria did not qualify."

CAF releases statement on Senegal

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF released a statement on the Teranga Lions of Senegal ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

Senegal is one of the two teams, alongside Morocco, claiming to be African champions heading into the World Cup as the legal tussle continues.

Source: Legit.ng