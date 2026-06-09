The Kwankwasiyya Movement has denied reports suggesting that its leader and NDC vice-presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, is considering leaving the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2027 elections.

The group described the claims as unfounded, insisting that neither Kwankwaso nor the movement had threatened to quit the party over recent candidate substitutions.

Breaking: Kwankwaso Breaks Silence Again Over Dumping Obi, NDC Before 2027 Election

Source: Facebook

Speaking on the matter, the movement's spokesperson, Habibu Sale Mohammed, said Kwankwaso regarded the reports as “mere rumours.”

Movement insists there is no crisis

Mohammed maintained that there was no disagreement between Kwankwaso and the party leadership regarding the selection of candidates.

“The Kwankwasiyya Movement, and neither its leader, is complaining,” he stated.

According to him, reports linking the movement to threats of withdrawal emerged after some candidates initially associated with the bloc were replaced, but he stressed that such claims lacked substance.

Primaries followed due process

The spokesperson explained that the NDC conducted its primaries on 29 May in line with the Electoral Act and guidelines issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He added that party stakeholders had previously agreed to adopt a consensus approach where necessary, with candidates subsequently affirmed and submitted without internal disputes.

Commitment to party unity

Mohammed further stated that Kwankwaso had not communicated any grievance to the movement concerning the party's decisions.

He said the NDC remains focused on strengthening internal cohesion as political activities gradually gather momentum ahead of the 2027 general election.

Source: Legit.ng