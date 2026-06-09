CAF has sent a message to Egypt ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada

The Pharaohs are making an appearance at the FIFA World Cup for the fourth time in the competition’s history

Mohamed Salah is set for his final outing and has a huge responsibility of winning Egypt’s first match

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has sent a message to Egypt ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States of America, Mexico and Canada.

The Pharaohs of Egypt are set for their fourth appearance at the tournament, having previously played in the 1934, 1990 and 2018 editions.

Egypt set for fourth appearance at the FIFA World Cup. Photo by Maurice van Steen.

Source: Getty Images

Egypt were the first African nation to play at the FIFA World Cup in 1934 after narrowly missing out on the inaugural edition due to a storm four years earlier.

Africa’s most successful team on the continent, with seven Africa Cup of Nations titles, has not won a game nor featured in the knockout stage since the competition adopted the group format.

Egypt’s path to the World Cup

The Pharaohs had a seemingly easy path during the CAF qualifying series, finishing top of Group A with 26 points from a possible 30.

Egypt played a draw against Burkina Faso and Guinea-Bissau away from home, while they won the remaining matches, including home and away wins over Djibouti, Sierra Leone and Ethiopia.

They have been drawn in Group G in this year’s World Cup alongside Belgium, Iran and New Zealand and will start their campaign against the Red Devils on June 15.

CAF sends message to Egypt

CAF published a statement on their website detailing Egypt’s history in the competition, their path to the 2026 edition and their ambitions.

Egypt, despite being the first African nation to feature in the tournament have never won a match, losing five and drawing their of their seven matches so far.

“Egypt do not have many notable moments at the World Cup, making this an important World Cup for them,” a part of CAF’s statement reads.

“The 2026 edition offers Egypt an incredible chance at history, where they will be looking to win their first-ever match at the competition.”

Mohamed Salah targets deep run with Egypt in the 2026 World Cup. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

Salah targets deep run

Many see this tournament as Mohamed Salah’s last World Cup, and while it may be true, for a country that has played a 45-year-old at the World Cup, he may not be done.

The two-time African Footballer of the Year has only one ambition at the tournament, and it is to go far in the tournament.

“We need to focus on our training camp and train hard before the tournament matches,” he said via EFA. “We will give our all in the World Cup. We want the fans to be proud of us, and I hope we go far in the tournament.”

CAF releases statement about Algeria

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF published a statement about the Desert Foxes of Algeria ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

Salah is not the only player who could say goodbye to the world stage; Riyad Mahrez has confirmed his international retirement after the World Cup.

Source: Legit.ng