Tanko Al-Makura, a former governor of Nasarawa state has explained how he will satisfy President Bola Tinubu if he is considered to step into the role of APC National Chairman

Al-Makura made this submission days after Abdullahi Ganduje resigned from his position as the chairman of the ruling APC, citing health reasons

In a trending interview, Al-Makura said he is an “incurable and committed” party member who is ready to do the president’s bidding

A former governor of Nasarawa state, Tanko Al-Makura, has expressed readiness to serve in any capacity if called upon by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking in an interview with Trust TV, Al-Makura, an APC chieftain, said he is a committed party member who is ready to do whatever the president wants.

Legit.ng reported that the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress Abdullahi Umar Ganduje stepped down from his position as the APC national chairman in Abuja, the nation's capital on Friday, June 27, 2025.

Ganduje cited health reasons for his decision, stating that he needs to focus on his well-being but the resignation of the former governor of Kano state as APC chairman has been linked to the forthcoming 2027 presidential election.

After Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje stepped down as national chairman of the ruling APC, stakeholders from the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) bloc and the North Central have intensified their calls for Al-Makura to emerge as the party’s next national chairman.

If Tinubu wants me to dust his table, I’ll gladly do it - Al-Makura

But speaking in an interview with TV, the former governor stated that he is ready to do everything the President may request of him for the benefit of Nigeria and the party.

Al-Makura stated that he is even ready to report to the president’s office to dust his table if that is what Tinubu wants.

“If Mr President, as the leader of this country, tells me that ‘Al-Makura, I want you to come to my office and dust my table every Monday, that is what pleases me, that is what I feel will make the party and this country progress,” he said when asked if he will accept the position of APC national chairman if Tinubu calls him to do so.

“I can assure you that I will make it a date that every Monday at that appointed time. I will come, dust the table, and go. I will be satisfied that I have done what the president wants.

“That is the level of my commitment and loyalty to a leader.”

APC chairmanship: Tinubu announces Ganduje's replacement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu directed the deputy national chairman (North) of the ruling APC, Ali Bukar Dalori, to assume the position of acting national chairman.

In a statement on Friday, June 27, 2025, issued by Barrister Felix Morka, the APC official spokesperson, the party praised Ganduje for 'dedicating' himself to strengthening unity among members.

Ganduje submitted his resignation letter on Friday, June 27, to the national working committee (NWC) through the party’s national secretary, Senator Ajibola Bashiru.

