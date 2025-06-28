Peter Obi has commended Abdullahi Ganduje for resigning as APC chairman, calling it a wise and honourable move in light of his reported health issues

Obi emphasised the need for physically and mentally fit leaders, warning against absentee leadership caused by age-related or health problems

The former Anambra state governor urged other public officials facing similar challenges to follow Ganduje’s example and step aside when unable to serve effectively

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has commended Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for stepping down as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Obi described the move as a wise and honourable decision, especially in light of Ganduje's reported health concerns.

In a statement posted via X after the news broke, Obi praised Ganduje for prioritising his health, saying it demonstrated rare integrity in leadership.

He expressed hope that other public office holders facing similar health challenges would emulate the gesture by stepping aside when they can no longer effectively serve.

Obi calls for fit, responsive leadership

Obi went further to stress the urgent need for physically and mentally fit leaders in Nigeria.

The former Anambra governor stated that the complex and demanding issues facing the country require leaders who possess the agility and capacity to make quick and effective decisions.

“We can no longer afford leadership defined by medical tourism, long holidays, or absenteeism caused by age-related ailments,” Obi said.

He added that such issues have long stalled Nigeria’s progress and must now be addressed through responsible leadership choices.

Ganduje’s action seen as a challenge to others, Obi says

By resigning due to health concerns, Obi noted, Ganduje had inadvertently thrown a challenge to other leaders in similar circumstances.

“I sincerely hope they take a cue from him,” Obi remarked.

He further encouraged a new political culture where personal limitations are acknowledged in the interest of public good.

Tinubu announces new APC chairman

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu has directed the deputy national chairman (North) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Ali Bukar Dalori, to assume the position of acting national chairman.

In a statement late on Friday, June 27, issued by Barrister Felix Morka, the APC official spokesperson, the party praised Ganduje for 'dedicating' himself to strengthening unity among members.

Ganduje, a former Governor of Kano state, submitted his resignation letter on Friday, June 27, to the national working committee (NWC) through the party’s national secretary, Senator Ajibola Bashiru, citing health concerns.

