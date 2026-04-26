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Amount Wale Edun and Other Ministers Who Left Tinubu's Cabinet Will Receive Emerged
Politics

Amount Wale Edun and Other Ministers Who Left Tinubu's Cabinet Will Receive Emerged

by  Basit Jamiu
3 min read
  • Ministers who left President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet are set to receive ₦6,079,200.00 as severance pay
  • The payout, confirmed by RMAFC, equals 300% of their total salary after a successful tenure
  • Wale Edun and other ex-ministers qualify under the federal government’s clause of completing service successfully

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The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has confirmed that ministers who left President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet will each receive a severance package of ₦6,079,200.00.

This figure represents 300% of their total salary and is awarded only after completing a successful tenure in office.

Wale Edun resigns from Tinubu’s cabinet citing health concerns.
Tinubu’s cabinet reshuffle sparks debate as key ministers exit government. Photo credit: WaleEdun/x
Source: Twitter

Clause of successful tenure

The federal government has included a clause that makes a successful tenure a prerequisite for receiving the severance package.

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This means only ministers who fulfilled their duties and completed their service period are eligible for the payout.

Wale Edun and other ex-ministers

Among those entitled to the severance package is Wale Edun, alongside other former ministers who recently exited Tinubu’s cabinet. The payout is designed to serve as a financial conclusion to their time in office.

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The announcement has sparked discussions about government spending and accountability. While some see the severance package as a fair recognition of service, others question whether such large payouts are justified given Nigeria’s economic challenges.

Betta Edu faces suspension as Tinubu’s cabinet tackles corruption allegations.
Adebayo Adelabu leaves Tinubu’s cabinet to pursue Oyo governorship ambition. Photo credit: officialABAT/x
Source: Facebook

Ministers who left Tinubu's cabinet

Several ministers have left President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet at different times, each under varying circumstances. Wale Edun stepped down citing health concerns, a move clarified by the Presidency as voluntary rather than forced. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa was removed during a cabinet reshuffle, while Adebayo Adelabu resigned with Tinubu’s approval to pursue his governorship ambition in Oyo State ahead of the 2027 elections.

Mohammed Badaru Abubakar also resigned due to health reasons, having previously served as governor of Jigawa State before his appointment as Minister of Defence. Uche Nnaji left after facing allegations of forgery involving his academic and NYSC certificates, though he maintained his resignation was not an admission of guilt.

Betta Edu was suspended following allegations of financial misconduct, particularly the diversion of funds meant for vulnerable citizens. Tahir Mamman was dismissed during a reshuffle after controversial education policies, and Lola Ade-John was removed in the same round of changes.

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These departures highlight the mix of voluntary resignations, dismissals, suspensions, and reshuffles that have shaped Tinubu’s cabinet. They also reflect the pressures of governance, accountability, and political ambition within Nigeria’s current administration.

Why Tinubu removed finance minister Wale Edun

Legit.ng earlier reported that the presidency has explained why President Bola Tinubu removed Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, along with Umar Dangiwa, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development.

According to a statement from the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, the president's decision was driven by the need for "greater cohesion, synergy in governance" and more effective delivery of the Renewed Hope agenda.

Akume stressed that the president acted fully within his constitutional powers under Sections 147 and 148 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999, as amended).

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Basit Jamiu avatar

Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.

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