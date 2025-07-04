Seyi Tinubu's best friend, Lege Miami, has resumed the 2027 presidential campaign in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

This comes amid the Peter Obi ADC coalition party’s efforts to unseat the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

Lege made his stance concerning the upcoming election known as he showed off new merchandise to kickstart the campaign.

Nigerian actor-turned-matchmaker and politician, Lege Miami, whose real name is Adams Kehinde, has once again made it to the front line of blogs.

The media personality shared a video in which he began a conversation about the 2027 presidential campaign. It is already known that Lege is a member of the APC, and for this reason, he supports everything concerning this cause.

Lege Miami shows off t shirt and cap ahead of 2027 election. Credit: @peterobigregory, @legemiamii

Source: Instagram

Lege started his video by launching a re-election campaign in favour of the President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. According to him, regardless of the ADC coalition party, spearheaded by Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, and others, the APC will emerge victorious.

He also made a public call to those who wish to become members of the party to reach out to him, as he plans to list Tinubu's achievements since the last election in the coming week.

Lege wrote:

"Am not a politician but I believe in Mr President Bola Ahmed Tinubu because he’s fixing Nigeria meanwhile his still my candidate in 2027"

Watch the video here:

Lege's video spurs online reactions

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@tommybomb_official said:

"Make them send me 127m and I go campaign with all my heart."

@naija_gistlover said:

"I admire people who support their friends, but I have more respect for those who can look their friends in the eye and say, “You’re wrong,” when it’s the truth. I’m not judging you for supporting Tinubu. That’s your choice. But not once have I seen you speak about the pain and hardship people are going through in this country. It seems like all that matters to you is your own mouth. That’s not just disappointing. it’s sad."

@samprose001 said:

"He no go better for all the people supporting bad government 😢."

Fans blast Lege over new video in favour of Tinubu's administration. Credit: @petergregoryobi

Source: Instagram

@gbengazouma05 said:

"Let's report this guy's page."

@bossman.555 said:

"Nah thunder go strike you last last Lege with your children and children to come."

@exclusive_habioye said:

"Lege, can you highlight the good things of the president?"

@king_nureto_ said:

"Nah GOD go punish all of una wey dey follow bad government."

@benard_scofield said:

"@legemiamii baba share money reach here."

Man Sternly Warns VDM Over Video on Peter Obi, ADC

Per an earlier report, a social media user issued a stern warning to Verydarkman (VDM) regarding a video he made about Peter Obi and ADC coalition.

In the clip, VDM cautioned Obi about his position in the upcoming election and what Nigerians should expect.

However, many viewers disagreed with the activist's views, expressing concerns that he should focus more on other pressing matters.

