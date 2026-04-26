Nollywood actress Judy Austin angered a couple of netizens following her recent actions

Legit.ng reports that Annie Idibia made a couple of new posts as she showed off her beauty

Judy Austin took to the comments to share her thoughts on the pictures, which many didn’t take lightly

Nollywood actress Judy Austin has once again found herself at the centre of controversy after her comment on Annie Macaulay Idibia’s recent post sparked outrage among fans.

Annie, the ex‑wife of music legend 2Baba, had earlier shared stunning photos of herself flaunting her flawless look.

Judy Austin sparks outrage with unexpected reaction to Annie Macaulay. Credit: @annieidibia, @judyaustin

Source: Instagram

Like many admirers, Judy joined the comment section to gush over the pictures, writing “Omalicha”, an Igbo word meaning “beautiful.”

However, her remark did not sit well with many social media users, who quickly lashed out at her.

Some of the reactions included:

Elizabeth_d_first said: “Stay away from her, oh, nah, your style collect 2face.”

Zara_savola said: “Stop this.”

Adaoma_julii said: “Local bittch.”

Queeninjimafe1 said: “Now na Annie. Chai.”

June 607342 said: “Hello, get down there.”

The backlash comes as Judy continues to battle public disapproval following her affair with actor Yul Edochie, which led to the collapse of his marriage to May Edochie. May later filed for divorce, demanding ₦100 million from Judy, secured a restraining order against Yul, and obtained full custody of their four children.

See her comment below:

Judy Austin’s remark on Annie Macaulay triggers heated reactions. Credit: @judyaustin, @annieidibia

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng also reported that Judy Austin showed support for her colleague Rosy Meurer amid rumours about her marriage to businessman Olakunle Churchill.

Taking to Rosy's comment section, Judy gushed about her as she simply wrote, "beautiful girl."

Yul's wife's message to Rosy comes after she broke her silence following rumours of issues with her husband, Churchill, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

Rosy shared a video on Instagram reintroducing herself without her husband’s name or a wedding ring.

She also apologised to fans for not keeping them in the know and for her absence.

“Hi, I am Rosy Meurer. They say time away can make or break you; for me, it built me. I know I disappeared, and I am sorry. I’m truly sorry for the silence and absence, but in all of this, I didn’t stop becoming.” She said in part.

At the moment, neither Rosy nor Churchill has publicly confirmed a divorce or officially announced a separation.

While Churchill is no longer following Rosy on Instagram, the actress still has him on her followers' list.

Still on Judy's online presence, the actress also drummed up support for self-acclaimed relationship expert and influencer, Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO, following her stage 4 cancer announcement.

This was after Blessing CEO sparked mixed reactions on social media after she announced in a viral video that she was battling stage 4 cancer.

Breaking down in tears, she showed how cancer has caused her hair loss.

In a series of videos, the influencer, who shared plans to auction her wigs and properties, pleaded for financial support from the public.

Reacting, Judy Austin took to the influencer's Instagram comment section to pen a heartfelt message to her.

"You’re stronger than anything that may come your way my love this too shall pass," the actress wrote.

Judy Austin's support for Blessing CEO, however, ignited mixed reactions on social media.

Judy Austin likes post about May Edochie

Legit.ng also reported actress Judy Austin's action after Omoni Oboli made a post about May Edochie featuring in her movie sparked reactions.

Oboli announced that May made her Nollywood debut in her film titled Uprising Wives on Strike 3.

Judy was among those who liked the post, and her action didn't go well with many of May's supporters.

Source: Legit.ng