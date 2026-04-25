A video capturing a rare encounter between Pastor Jerry Eze and billionaire Tony Elumelu has gone viral online

The short video showed the two prominent figures exchanging pleasantries before Jerry Eze was introduced to other people in the room

The linkup has stirred reactions, with some netizens sharing diverse opinions about Pastor Jerry Eze

Pastor Jerry Eze of Streams of Joy International and convener of the New Season Prophetic Prayers (NSPPD) was recently at the centre of public discussion following a video capturing his rare meeting with billionaire Tony Elumelu.

The video, which was shared on social media on Saturday, April 25, showed Eze, who officiated at BBNaija reality star Cross' wedding, exchanging handshakes, hugs, and smiles with Elumelu and other business executives.

Pastor Jerry Eze describes Tony Elumelu as a friend who supports his foundation. Credit: jerryeze/tonyoelumelu

Source: Instagram

Eze also hailed Elumelu for his support towards the Jerry Eze Foundation.

"A beautiful evening with the Executives of UBA . That one Friend that supports - Tony Elumelu . Thanks for your support to Jerry Eze's foundation," the cleric wrote.

While the details about the meeting were not shared, netizens shared their reactions about the encounter.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the foundation of Jerry Eze had started contacting shortlisted candidates for the $525,000 Entrepreneurship Grant programme.

The development is a key part of the selection process for the initiative targeting 100 young business owners across Nigeria.

Mixed reactions trail Pastor Jerry Eze's encounter with billionaire Tony Elumelu. Credit: jerryeze

Source: Instagram

In a notification sent to successful applicants and seen by Legit.ng on Monday, April 13, the foundation confirmed their progression to the next stage of the exercise.

The communication explained that all shortlisted applications will now undergo a detailed assessment by the foundation’s review committee before final funding decisions are made.

The video showing the moment Pastor Jerry Eze met billionaire Tony Elumelu is below:

Reactions to Pastor Eze's meeting with Elumelu

The video stirred mixed reactions, with some netizens praising the cleric, while others commented on the motives behind the meeting.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

cuppydat commented:

"This is what he likes. Once nigeria gets better he will be irrelevant

urban’god said:

"We know Jerry eze, is just a businessman trying to meet his weekly quota."

SirLaykay said:

"At some point, it felt like they were having money-related conversations."

DonWilliam01 commented:

"Is this the pastor you’re expecting to speak truth to power? Lmao jokers loli."

GSKE2009 said:

"The richest content creator jerry eze in Naija meets one of the richest man. Real recognise real. Both are very successful business men."

abahgar said:

"Look at the dressing of a pastor like some street upcoming rapper. Shouldn't he be bowing down to greet those men instead of the other way round?"

ObafemiEmilola1 commented:

"I wish them a successful deliberations I love Pastor Jerry Swag and Confidence."

EMMIX_SHIMAVE said:

"Big man doesn't care if you're a pastor."

Pastor Jerry Eze's YouTube earnings hit N10.6 billion

Legit.ng also reported that Pastor Jerry Eze's online digital prayer meeting earned more than N10.6 billion on YouTube's video-sharing platform.

Eze is rated the highest-earning YouTube creator in Nigeria because of his prayer meetings, which he streams live mainly from the platform.

His average daily earnings on YouTube are over N7 million, and he has earned NGN 10.6 billion in total from the platform.

Source: Legit.ng