Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh had the attention of many as she addressed misconceptions around her identity

In a recent video going viral, the mum of one reintroduced herself as she made necessary corrections

The reintroduction shortly after Rosy Meurer, Olakunle Churchill’s wife, had just made headlines with her comeback post

Nollywood actress turned evangelist, Tonto Dikeh, has surprised fans with a post about her identity.

The mum of one’s reintroduction comes shortly after Olakunle Churchill’s wife, Rosy Meurer, made a dramatic comeback online.

Tonto Dikeh surprises fans with reintroduction after Rosy Meurer’s dramatic post. Credit: @tontolet, @rosymeurer

Source: Instagram

In a recent video, the actress, who recently reconciled with her son’s father, took a moment to address misconceptions about the pronunciation of her name.

Speaking to her fans, Tonto clarified:

“Let’s get this out of the way. Okay, I’ll do this once, I’ll do it again. My name is not Tom-Tom. I am not a sweet. My name is not Som-Tom. I am not Igbo. My name is not Tom-Tom. I am not a private part. My name is Tonto. It’s spelt T-O-N-T-O, and it’s pronounced Tonto. Bye.”

Her playful yet firm correction quickly sparked reactions across social media, with many applauding her confidence and humour.

See her post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tonto Dikeh had a moment online amid reports of marital crisis between her ex‑husband, Olakunle Churchill, and his wife, Rosy Meurer.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress shared a fiery sermon with her fans, stressing the importance of faith, readiness, and expectation when it comes to God’s blessings.

In her post, Tonto declared that breakthroughs often come suddenly, without warning or delay, and urged her followers to remain grounded and prepared for divine overflow.

She wrote:

“CAN I TALK TO SOMEONE THIS MORNING:- It will suddenly happen.

No warning, no delay. Just breakthrough, after breakthrough. God moves fast when it’s time. So stay ready. Stay grounded. Stay expectant. Because when it begins, it won’t trickle…It will overflow. GOD LOVES YOU SOOOO MUCH.”

Legit.ng also reported that Tonto Dikeh was forced to take drastic action online after sharing a video of her outing with her stepdaughter.

She posted moments she shared with her son and stepdaughter, as well as a video of herself worshipping in church.

In the caption, she wrote, “What God cannot do does not exist,” as she posed with the children eating after the church service.

She later locked her comment section due to reactions from fans. Such as her taking back her man, she wining against Rosy, and she laughing last and best made the mother of one take the action online.

In the post, a fan known as Stanley Ejiofor said that the actress had “scored Rosy 5-0.” Another user, Lucci Gucci Official, stated that Tonto Dikeh should get her “back,” while Porschmodubuedsea wrote, “He who laughs last laughs best, enjoy your life, Tonto.”

Other users also shared suggestive comments, which reportedly prompted her to lock the comment section to prevent further reactions.

The actress's action comes after her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, and his wife, Rosy Meurer, reportedly unfollowed each other amid alleged issues in their marriage.

A few months earlier, Rosy had tried to silence critics by insisting that all was well in her marriage to Churchill.

Tonto Dikeh had also clarified her relationship with Churchill, praising him in a post while appreciating his role in their son’s life.

Fans react to Tonto's reintroduction

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

offical_snowwhite said:

"Abeg ur name no be Toto woman of God😍."

nonybliss_special said:

"You are not Igbo, but you have an Igbo surname. I don’t understand."

ever_shines01 said:

"😂😂😂😂Sarcasm at its peak."

abimbolaonuorah said:

"Reintroduce yourself 😂😂😂😂."

osatohanmwen_1 said:

"She don remove the King 😂😂😂."

Tonto Dikeh stirs reactions with reintroduction. Credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Tonto Dikeh Fatoyinbo's blackmail saga

Legit.ng had reported that Tonto Dikeh had reacted to the allegation made by her former bestie, Doris Ogala, against her.

Doris Ogala had claimed that she was sent to give Tonto Dikeh a huge sum of money to keep her quiet over her alleged relationship with Pastor Fatoyinbo.

However, Tonto Dikeh shared a video as she appeared unbothered about the allegations made against her.

Source: Legit.ng