Veteran gospel singer Prince Goke Bajowa came forward to issue a stern warning to Boye Best

In a video that has since gone viral, Bajowa made serious allegations against his colleague

Fans and netizens who weighed in on Bajowa's outburst as they took sides online

Veteran gospel singer, Prince Goke Bajowa, has issued a stern warning to his colleague, Boye Best, over alleged copyright infringement.

Bajowa accused Best of repeatedly performing his song “Iwo Ko Lodami” at live shows and events without giving him proper credit.

Gospel singer Bajowa threatens Best with copyright lawsuit. Credit: @goke_baiowa, @boyabest

Source: Instagram

In a video message shared on Instagram on Sunday, Bajowa described the situation as “misleading and unfair,” stressing that presenting the song as though Best owned it was unacceptable.

He noted that Best had benefited from the song’s popularity while refusing to acknowledge its original creator.

“This is a final warning to you, Boye Best,” Bajowa declared. “You have continued to use my song Iwo Ko Lodami indiscriminately across multiple platforms and events, despite earlier communication making it clear that you do not own the rights to this work.

"While no one has stopped you from performing the song, you must properly acknowledge the original owner, Goke Bajowa, in every use of the song. Failure to do so will leave no choice but to pursue appropriate actions to protect the integrity and ownership of the work.”

Bajowa emphasised that his patience had run out, insisting that continued disregard for his rights would result in legal action.

He urged Best to take the matter seriously, describing his statement as a final warning.

This brewing dispute highlights the growing tension over intellectual property rights in Nigeria’s gospel music industry, where ownership and recognition remain critical issues for veteran and emerging artists alike.

Watch him speak below:

Netizens react to Bajowa's outburst

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

uniqueasookeandfabrics said:

"You have been too quiet, dude has made a lot of money from that song!"

basiratbukola

"Boye best turned that song to national Anthem 😂😂 @ at any event."

iyayinde said:

"Boye is the best entertainer. They sing all songs. Do you sir, only sing your songs when you mount a stage/pulpit? If he sings it often, it’s means he likes it and that’s kudos to you. Almost everyone knows ‘Olorun koda bi eniyan…’ is yours.

"He can’t acknowledge the original owner all the time he’s performing on a stage. However, if he releases the song on his album as his, it is absolutely wrong. You are both in the same industry and he’s like a younger brother/colleague to you, I believe you could have reached out to him personally instead of sending the whole world to him. If you do, and he doesn’t do right then you can call him out."

starbornfit said:

"Goke Bajowa is such an easy-going man ❤️🙌 so for him to come out like this is something really serious."

the_kind_dove said:

"He has not done bad .bro. It's a popular song .....if boye don't pay you, some other people will pay you... don't be too carnal."

faith_2_godly said:

"@goke_bajowa God bless you 🙏🏾. I like the raw song better😍👏🔥👍🏾 If anyone plagiarized any part of your songs. Pls take legal actions immediately to prevent future copyright.✌️."

sugargurl888 said:

"@boyebest just reach out to him first o...he go make sense like dat so u guys settle amicably...give bro something reasonable too!!"

teniola_ajanaku said:

"One of the issues we still need to address in our music industry is proper credit and originality. An artist should build their own identity and sound, not repeatedly perform another person’s work as if it is theirs. If you must perform someone else’s song, there should be clear acknowledgement and respect for the original creator. That is how creativity grows and how legends are honoured. This is not about bitterness,it is about standards, respect, and protecting originality in the industry. Artists should be known for their own work, not for constantly riding on someone else’s catalogue. @boyebest you can do better."

Judikay joins Mercy Chinwo to drag EeZee Conceptz

Legit.ng previously reported that Judikay took music label boss Eezee Tee to court and accused him of stealing her $264k.

In the documents shared online, Judikay raised some issues in the report of the funds she was supposed to get within a stipulated period.

She complained about several overlapping months, altered reports, and the absence of some reports of her revenue, while other artists got theirs.

Source: Legit.ng