Abdullahi Ganduje has resigned as APC chairmanship citing health issues, two years after replacing Senator Abdullahi Adamu

Nigerians reacted strongly on X, with many linking the resignation to 2027 election strategies and possible efforts to bring Kwankwaso back into the APC

Speculations also rise over Tinubu’s northern alliance, with some believing Ganduje’s exit is part of a larger realignment ahead of the next general elections

Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje recently stepped down as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing health concerns as the primary reason for his sudden resignation.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the former governor of Kano state submitted his resignation with immediate effect on Friday, 27th June 2025.

Abdullahi Ganduje’s sudden resignation as APC chairman has triggered widespread reactions from Nigerians nationwide. Photo credit: @GovUmarGandujee

Source: Twitter

His decision comes barely two years after he was appointed in August 2023 to replace former chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, who hailed from the North-Central zone.

Although Ganduje mentioned health reasons, political insiders believe the move is part of a wider strategy by the ruling party to ease internal tensions ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Nigerians react to Ganduje’s surprise exit

Ganduje’s sudden departure has sparked widespread reaction via X, with Nigerians speculating on the real reasons behind his resignation.

@Nonso005 said:

“The politics is heating up… They are just concerned with election and re-election with little or no consideration for delivering good governance.”

@b_plentie viewed the move as part of a larger game plan:

“Strategic move ahead of 2027 elections. APC is restructuring its leadership… Ganduje’s resignation allows the party to appoint an acting chairman, likely from the North-Central.”

@GodstimeAggripa tweeted,

“Ganduje has resigned, my guy says he is sick. But who isn't sick at his age? Rumours are swirling.”

Some users speculated that the resignation was tied to efforts to woo former Kano governor and NNPP chieftain, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, back into the APC fold.

@isholanoah01 said:

“His resignation will pave way for Kwankwaso to join APC… it’s a grand design.”

@akinraphaela claimed:

“That was the major condition RMK gave before rejoining APC. In the next few months, you'll see him rejoining.”

@tevianshop added:

“He’s certainly up to something. You all know what the next move is — resign first and become eligible.”

Resignation part of 2027 plot, say Nigerians

Nigerian said Ganduje's resignation is part of President Tinubu's 2027 ploy. Photo credit: @GovUmarGandujee/@officialABAT

Source: Facebook

The resignation has also stirred debate around President Bola Tinubu’s political alliances and strategy for 2027.

@nze_Anambra wrote:

“So Tinubu finally pressured Ganduje to resign so that Kwankwaso will become his VP come 2027, thereby sacrificing Shettima and Ganduje?”

@taiwo_desmond summed up the regional politics at play:

“It’s not a surprise... The chairmanship slot was initially meant for the North Central. I thought their caucus would agitate for the position to remain until the next elective congress.”

2027: Ganduje sends message to Obi, Atiku

Previously, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 presidential election and as President Bola Tinubu pilots the affairs of Nigeria, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared that there is no vacancy in Aso Rock.

Abdullahi Ganduje, the APC national chairman, made this assertion at the second edition of the APC north-west stakeholders’ meeting held in Kaduna state on Saturday, May 17.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng