Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has resigned from his position as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ganduje cited health reasons for his decision, stating that he needs to focus on his well-being.

As reported by Premium Times, the former Kano State governor resigned on Friday, June 27, 2025 with immediate effect.

