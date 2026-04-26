Rosy Meurer's return to social media amid rumours about her marriage has continued to make waves

Judy Austin was among the popular celebrities who showed support for Olakunle Churchill's wife

Yul Edochie's second wife's comment on Rosy's page also triggered numerous reactions

Nollywood actress Judy Austin, the second wife of actor Yul Edochie, has shown support for her colleague Rosy Meurer amid rumours about her marriage to businessman Olakunle Churchill.

Taking to Rosy's comment section, Judy gushed about her as she simply wrote, "beautiful girl."

Judy Austin describes Rosy Meurer as beautiful amid rumours about her marriage. Credit: judyaustin1/rosymeurer

Source: Instagram

Yul's wife's message to Rosy comes after she broke her silence following rumours of issues with her husband, Churchill, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

Rosy shared a video on Instagram reintroducing herself without her husband’s name or a wedding ring.

She also apologised to fans for not keeping them in the know and for her absence.

“Hi, I am Rosy Meurer. They say time away can make or break you; for me, it built me. I know I disappeared, and I am sorry. I’m truly sorry for the silence and absence, but in all of this, I didn’t stop becoming.” She said in part.

At the moment, neither Rosy nor Churchill has publicly confirmed a divorce or officially announced a separation.

While Churchill is no longer following Rosy on Instagram, the actress still has him on her followers' list.

A screenshot of Judy Austin's comment on Rosy Meurer's page is below:

Judy Austin dragged over comment on Rosy Meurer's Instagram page. Credit: rosymeurer

Source: Instagram

Backlash trail Judy Austin's message to Rosy Meurer

Reacting, several netizens slammed Judy Austin, with many bringing up her marriage to Yul Edochie.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments.

cynthiaoseyem commented:

"@judyaustin1 it may be ur turn tomorrow nothing is bigger than God."

titingwa commented:

"@judyaustin1 seriously rest since when did you become friends with her? Someone should just take Judy phone pls. Because why not."

phynest_janegodfrey commented:

"judyaustin1 ur turn is coming it’s very close."

talkietalkie_tv said:

"@judyaustin1 it will soon get to your turn, birds of the same feather flocks together."

edehjenny4real commented:

"@judyaustin1 you no go comment ke?. Your senior colleague is leaving the stage for you."

shad.y324 reacted:

"@judyaustin1 u get mind comment here abi u Dey find traffic e don tey wey u trend abi. na she Dey rain now ooo abeg shift make we see front."

iamlovethkcee commented:

"@judyaustin1 ur own turn is coming, u like appearing on failed marriage topics, why can’t you hide juju . She isn’t even following you."

Rosy Meurer spotted with Charles Okocha, others

Legit.ng previously reported that Rosy Meurer was spotted in a video with her male colleagues Charles Okocha and IK Ogbonna on what appeared to be a movie location amid rumours about her marriage to Olakunle Churchill.

The short video captured the moment Charles and his team arrived, while Rosy and IK hailed him while referring to him as Agorithm as they taunted him over his influence.

"Everybody lies but ma ALGORITHM don’t lie," the caption read.

Source: Legit.ng