Lai Mohammed claimed fake news intensified #EndSARS protests, highlighting dangers of misinformation

The former minister of information criticised CNN for unverified reports that shaped global narrative of the protests

Mohammed defended Nigeria's COVID-19 communication strategy and the decision to suspend Twitter for security concerns

London, UK - Nigeria's former minister of information and culture Lai Mohammed has said fake news and disinformation played a major role in escalating the #EndSARS protests, arguing that the crisis exposed the dangers of unchecked misinformation rather than a failure of government communication.

This is contained in a statement signed by Nnamdi Atupulazi, head of strategic communications at the former minister's media office.

Lai Mohammed says fake news and disinformation worsened the #EndSARS crisis, not poor government communication. Photo credit: Lai Mohammed

Source: UGC

Speaking at a forum at the London School of Economics and Political Science on Friday, April 24, Mohammed said the protests began as legitimate demonstrations against police brutality but later spiralled after being hijacked by violent elements and worsened by misleading reports circulated online and in traditional media.

“The problem we had was not the usual communication gap between government and citizens. It was fake news and disinformation, coupled with unbridled violence,” he said.

He said tensions peaked when troops were deployed to the Lekki Toll Gate during the protests, claiming that misinformation intensified public outrage at the time.

CNN reports came under fire

Mohammed singled out CNN for criticism, alleging that the international broadcaster relied on unverified and, in some cases, doctored materials in its coverage of the protests.

According to him, the reports helped shape a global narrative that did not fully reflect events on the ground.

“What we saw during EndSARS was the dangerous power of disinformation in real time,” he said, adding that the experience highlighted the need for stronger fact-checking systems and greater media responsibility.

The #EndSARS protests in October 2020 were sparked by widespread anger over police brutality linked to the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), with the demonstrations drawing global attention after the Lekki toll gate shootings.

How Nigeria handled COVID-19 communication

Mohammed also defended the administration’s communication strategy during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying authorities had to build a response system from scratch.

“When COVID-19 broke out, there was no template to fall back on,” he said.

He said the government introduced daily briefings, multilingual campaigns and radio programmes to keep Nigerians informed and combat misinformation surrounding the virus.

According to him, public awareness campaigns encouraged compliance with health measures such as testing, mask-wearing, social distancing and vaccination.

‘Narrative was key’ in Boko Haram war

On insecurity, Mohammed said communication played a critical role in Nigeria’s fight against Boko Haram.

He recalled leading about 40 journalists to formerly occupied communities in northeast Nigeria shortly after taking office to counter claims that insurgents still controlled large territories.

“That trip was a turning point,” he said, noting that it helped reshape public perception of the military’s progress.

He added that beyond military operations, controlling narratives was crucial in denying insurgents what he described as a psychological advantage.

Ex-Yobe governor Ibrahim Gidan speaks with ex-information minister Lai Mohammed and the former head of the military force fighting Boko Haram, Rogers Nicholas in 2018. Photo: AMINU ABUBAKAR/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Why Buhari government suspended Twitter

The former minister also defended the federal government’s 2021 suspension of Twitter, describing it as a deliberate decision taken after repeated concerns over misinformation and divisive content.

He said the government had engaged social media platforms on the need for responsible use but felt its concerns were not adequately addressed.

“Faced with growing threats to national cohesion and security, the government took the difficult but necessary step,” he said.

Lai Mohammed's book tour in the UK

Mohammed said he inherited an administration without a clear communication framework and had to build one that combined traditional and digital media engagement.

The event at LSE marked the end of his three-day speaking tour in the United Kingdom, where he discussed governance, leadership and public communication while promoting his new book, Headlines & Soundbites: Media Moments That Defined an Administration.

He also spoke at Abbey College Cambridge and St John's College, Cambridge during the tour.

Lai Mohammed speaks on why he almost resigned from Buhari’s govt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Lai Mohammed revealed that he had once contemplated resigning from the administration of the late President Muhammadu Buhari.

He disclosed this on Wednesday, December 17, in his address in Abuja at the unveiling of his book, 'Headlines and Soundbites: Media Moments that Defined an Administration'.

The former minister offered a snippet into the book, saying readers would gain insights into some of the toughest decisions he took as minister, including a moment when he almost resigned.

Source: Legit.ng