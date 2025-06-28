Though officially citing health reasons, sources allege Abdullahi Ganduje was forced out due to internal party pressures

Reports indicate that President Tinubu's plan to bring Kwankwaso back to the APC hinged on Ganduje’s exit

Persistent demands from North Central stakeholders for the chairmanship to return to their zone also contributed to Ganduje’s removal, as power tussles intensified within the APC

Fresh details have emerged on the dramatic resignation of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as National Chairman of Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

From gatherings, the involvement of powerful party figures, political manoeuvring, and high-stakes calculations ahead of the 2027 elections, may have caused Ganduje's sudden resignation.

Ganduje’s abrupt exit as APC chairman is reportedly linked to pressure from three powerful political forces. Photo credit: @officialAPCNG/@GovUmarGandujee

Source: Twitter

Recall that Ganduje had on Friday, June 27, declared his resignation, citing health concerns.

However, sources who spoke with Daily Trust, confirmed that intense pressure from party stakeholders and backroom political deals, particularly involving former rival Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, played a decisive role in his sudden exit.

Sources: Late-night visit sealed Ganduje’s fate

According to insider reports, the final push came in the early hours of Friday, June 27, when the head of a major security agency visited Ganduje at his Abuja residence and requested his resignation.

The surprise move caught even close aides off guard.

“We are all shocked. We didn’t see it coming,” said a source close to Ganduje.

The source added that party chieftains, including a North-East governor and a well-connected North-West politician, visited the former chairman later in the day to console him.

Kwankwaso factor and the 2027 realignment

Sources revealed that Ganduje’s ousting was partly triggered by President Bola Tinubu’s renewed efforts to woo Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso back into the APC fold.

Following Abdullahi Ganduje’s resignation, insider accounts suggest that three key political interests played a role in forcing the decision. Photo credit: @GovUmarGandujee

Source: Twitter

Kwankwaso, who currently leads the opposition NNPP, is reported to have set Ganduje’s removal as a precondition for rejoining the party.

“Kwankwaso gave the president one condition, Ganduje must go. With him as chairman, there’s no way Kwankwaso would return and control Kano APC,” one source said.

Party insiders believe that the urgency was heightened after reports that Kwankwaso had opened discussions with an opposition coalition led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

The potential loss of Kwankwaso to the opposition was seen as politically risky ahead of 2027, prompting swift action.

North Central major opposers of Ganduje

Apart from the Kwankwaso dynamic, Ganduje also faced opposition from party members in the North Central region, who had long demanded that the APC chairmanship return to their zone.

His predecessor, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, a former Nasarawa State governor, was forced to resign shortly after the 2023 elections amid accusations of disloyalty to Tinubu during the primaries, Vanguard reported.

Ganduje, from the North West, then took over, but the North Central bloc has repeatedly demanded that the position revert to them.

With Ganduje out, attention has shifted to three North Central APC heavyweights: Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, Senator George Akume, and Senator Mohammed Sani Musa.

All three have strong ties to President Tinubu but may face challenges due to the fact that their states already have APC governors, who traditionally control party structures.

Tinubu announces new APC chairman

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu has directed the deputy national chairman (North) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Ali Bukar Dalori, to assume the position of acting national chairman.

In a statement late on Friday, June 27, issued by Barrister Felix Morka, the APC official spokesperson, the party praised Ganduje for 'dedicating' himself to strengthening unity among members.

Ganduje, a former Governor of Kano state, submitted his resignation letter on Friday, June 27, to the national working committee (NWC) through the party’s national secretary, Senator Ajibola Bashiru, citing health concerns.

Source: Legit.ng