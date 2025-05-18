The APC north-west zone emerged from its latest stakeholders’ meeting in Kaduna state on Saturday, May 17, endorsing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 election

Legit.ng reports that APC heavyweights who attended the meeting included Abdullahi Ganduje, national chairman of the APC; governors from the geopolitical zone; ministers; and federal lawmakers

In his speech, Ganduje noted that President Tinubu is committed to developing the north-west, the entire northern region, as well as the nation, Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria.

Kaduna, Kaduna state - Ahead of the 2027 presidential election and as President Bola Tinubu pilots the affairs of Nigeria, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared that there is no vacancy in Aso Rock.

As reported on Sunday, May 18, by Africa Independent Television (AIT), Abdullahi Ganduje, the APC national chairman, made this assertion at the second edition of the APC north-west stakeholders’ meeting held in Kaduna state on Saturday, May 17.

Ganduje practically rules out chances of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi defeating President Tinubu in the 2027 election. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Aubakar, Mr. Peter Obi

It comes as opposition leaders like Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi strategise to defeat Tinubu in the 2027 election. Political observers have said a coalition might be in the pipeline.

Daily Trust also noted the APC helmsman's stance.

Legit.ng reports that the meeting brought together governors of the zone, federal and state legislators, ministers, and other party stakeholders.

Attendees assessed the Tinubu administration which came to power in May 2023 and strategised for the future.

Ganduje stated that the ruling APC remains committed to consolidating the dividends of democracy and sustaining good governance.

Ganduje and other north-west APC stakeholders endorse Tinubu for the 2027 election. Photo credit: @IbiShittu

The former Kano state governor was emphatic that President Tinubu remains the party’s choice for 2027, insisting there is no vacancy in Aso Rock.

With a renewed call for loyalty and alignment, the APC north-west stakeholders are rallying behind the Tinubu administration, reaffirming their readiness to secure victory in the next election cycle.

'Northwest thriving under Tinubu' – Kaduna gov

Meanwhile, on his part, the host governor, Uba Sani, held that the northwest geopolitical zone is witnessing notable progress under the Tinubu administration, describing the region as the heartbeat of the APC.

Governor Sani, who also serves as the coordinating governor for the APC in the zone, applauded President Tinubu’s leadership during what he called one of Nigeria’s most challenging periods.

The Nation quoted Governor Sani as saying:

“President Tinubu took charge at a very difficult time in our nation’s history. Yet, he has demonstrated uncommon courage by implementing bold reforms that are beginning to yield results.”

