Awka, Anambra State.- The Hausa community in Anambra State has unanimously declared support for the candidate of the Action Alliance, Ozo Jeff Nweke, to emerge as Governor Charles Soludo's successor ahead of the November 8 governorship election in the state

Alhaji Hussaini Haruna, leader of the community, made the declaration in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng correspondent, during the unveiling of Jeff Nweke as flag-bearer of AA in Awka, the state capital, on Thursday, July 3.

The leader noted that Nweke, more than any other gubernatorial candidate in the race, listens to and values non-indigenous people as an integral part of his community.

"I have known Jeff Nweke since childhood. He is of my age. I was born and brought up in Awka, so I know him very well. Today, I am the happiest person that Nweke is a candidate for governorship in the coming election. The Hausa community in Anambra shall use our time and money to work for him.

"APGA is cancelled in our hearts as far as the November 8 governorship election in Anambra is concerned. We're following AA and its candidate. As the leader of the Hausa community in Anambra, I'll use the last drop of my blood to work for Jeff Nweke.

"He is very free, very open to everyone. When you call him at any time of the day, he will respond. Yes, I am saying it. My name is Hussaini Haruna. I am an APGA supporter before now. But today, our own man is here, running for governorship. We shall support him." Haruna declared

Haruna stressed that security is paramount in every society, recalling a specific security threat that happened to his people in Awka when he travelled to the north on a business trip. He recalled how Jeff Nweke provided financial resources, personnel, and materials to resolve the issue.

The speech of the Action Alliance candidate

During the ceremony in Awka, Nweke, a security expert and developer, who is also a prominent titled chief in Awka's ancient kingdom, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming solidarity from supporters and Anambra people in general and declared that his aspiration was motivated by a passion to serve the people of the state.

He said Anambra people deserve the best, and that he is offering a vision that prioritises the security of lives and property, quality education, improved infrastructure, and a fight against hunger and poverty through meaningful empowerment.

He reiterated his commitment to uplifting peasant farmers, describing them as the backbone of the rural economy, often sidelined in policy decisions.

“This campaign is about you.

"I seek your mandate so that, together, we can correct the mistakes of past administrations and deliver true dividends of democracy,” Nweke added.

The ceremony attracted a large crowd of supporters from within the state and beyond. It featured testimonials from party faithful and supporters from across the 21 local government areas of Anambra state, including members of the Hausa community in Awka, who turned out in their hundreds to support the AA and its candidate.

Speakers unanimously endorsed Nweke, praising his grassroots connections, inclusive vision, and commitment to authentic governance.

YPP governorship candidate criticised Governor Soludo

The governorship candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) for the November 8 election in Anambra state, Sir Paul Chukwuma, has criticised Governor Charles Soludo over the alleged removal of his campaign billboards by the state government.

Speaking with Legit.ng on Tuesday, June 24, Chukwuma made an allegation that Governor Soludo, in a bid to secure his return to office in 2025, has put in place processes to frustrate credible candidates of opposition political parties.

