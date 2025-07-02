Letep Dabang, the special adviser on politics to the Plateau Governor Caleb Mutfwang, Letep Dabang, has dumped his cabinet

Dabang announced his resignation from Mutfwang's cabinet in a letter dated June 30, 2025, but was seen by journalists on Wednesday, July 2

Reports making the rounds on Wednesday night revealed that Hon. Latep Dabang staged a dramatic return to the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party he left in 2021

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Jos, Plateau state - Letep Dabang, the political adviser to Plateau state governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has resigned from his appointment.

Plateau governor’s political adviser resigned and reportedly returned to the APC. Photo credit: Caleb Mutfwang

Source: Facebook

His resignation was contained in a letter dated June 30, 2025, and addressed to the Chief of Staff to the governor.

As reported by The Punch, the letter was obtained in Jos, the state capital, on Wednesday.

“Please accept this letter as a formal notice of my resignation from my position as a Political Adviser.

“I appreciate the opportunities I have had to serve and contribute to the government of the day as political adviser, and also as the former Director General of the Plateau State Peoples Democratic Party presidential/governorship campaign council.

“Thank you for the opportunity given, and I wish the government continued success,” the letter read.

Gov Mutfwang’s political advisor resigns and moved to the APC, four years after dumping the party for the PDP. Photo credit: Letep Dabang, Caleb Mutfwang

Source: Facebook

Plaeatu APC chairman confirms Dabang's return to party

According to the Punch, Dabang, a former state chairman of the All Progressives Congress, has returned to the APC.

Confirming the development, the current state chairman of the APC, Rufus Bature, said:

“Yes, he (Dabang) is with us. He has joined us fully. In politics, there is no permanent enemy, but permanent interest.”

Anambra gov Soludo's special assistant resigns from his cabinet

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that Chief Jude Emecheta, senior special assistant on administration to Governor Charles Soludo, resigned from his appointment.

His resignation is perceived as a heavy blow to the ruling APGA, as it comes at the peak of the governorship campaigns in the state.

Speculation has it that he resigned to join forces to win Anambra State for President Bola Tinubu.

Reactions as Ganduje suddenly resigns

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that several Nigerians shared their thoughts about the unexpected resignation of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as the APC chairman.

Some commenters expressed doubts about the health reason given.

Read related articles here:

Akwa Ibom commissioner resigns as gov Eno defects to APC

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that a mild drama occurred in the polity on Friday, June 6, as the commissioner for special duties and Ibom Deep Seaport, Ini Ememobong, resigned from his position.

He tendered his resignation letter shortly after Governor Umo Eno officially announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party to the APC.

The resignation, which Ememobong posted on his Facebook page, was a direct response to Governor Eno’s earlier warning to his commissioners and other political appointees to resign if they did not join him in his defection move.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng