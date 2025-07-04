All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate in Anambra, Nicholas Ukachukwu, is set to pay a monthly salary to 130,400 persons in Anambra

The candidate is set to start the payment of the said salary in July 2025, capturing 400 persons in each ward across the state

Ukachukwu highlighted key manifesto promises to fulfil in the first few months in office

Awka, Anambra State.- Governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, has finalised arrangements to pay a monthly salary to 400 persons across 326 wards in Anambra state.

Legit.ng gathered that the APC flag bearer made the promise on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, during a thank-you tour of Orumba North and South local government areas of the state.

APC Governorship candidate, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, finalised arrangements to pay a monthly salary to 400 persons across 326 wards in Anambra state.

Ukachukwu said that the gesture is to pay back to the society that made him who he is, and to alleviate suffering among the people.

"With effect from July 2025, we shall start payment of monthly stipend to 400 persons in each of the 326 wards across Anambra state,"

"400 forms will be distributed to each ward through the chairman of our party in every ward. Our members and supporters - people who genuinely support us, and are ready to vote for APC come the November 8 governorship election, will be our primary target. This is a tip on the ice bag of what we plan to do for you when we get to the government house."He explained.

Ukachukwu emphasised the importance of farming as a major occupation of the local people, promised that in the first one hundred days in office as governor, he would approve loan and grant schemes for thousands of local farmers in the state, and assured that such loans would be non-repayable.

Stressing devastating effect of insecurity in Anambra state under the government of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) Ukachukwu regretted that hundreds have died under the watchful eyes of the current government in Anambra, and assured that within his first one hundred days in office as governor, he will devise a lasting strategies to stem the tide of insecurity.

He said, "If you support me to become your governor, I will stop insecurity completely. Our people will then sleep with their two eyes closed, and will be able to go to their farms."

He also said that the present administration in the state has overtaxed Anambra people, and has made residents pay through their noses with intimidation from its agencies like ARTMA, Ocha brigade, Akodo, etc.

He warned the people against reinforcing the alleged failure of the present government by voting for them in November this year, insisting that anyone who does so, despite the killings across the state, will have the blood of those killed under the present administration on their hands.

"They will soon start sharing money with all of you. When they start sharing money during the election, collect their money. Call your people to collect theirs also. The money belongs to Anambra State, not to them. But finally, vote for us. We have your welfare in our hearts," he added.

He also urged residents of Anambra state to support the party so that the state will be linked to the government at the centre.

"Anambra should be at the centre to get what it deserves" he stressed

Ukachukwu highlights welfare motives

In an interview with Legit.ng, Ukachukwu, outlined his rationale for implementing the monthly salary initiative for 130,400 individuals across 326 wards in the state.

He noted that this move, which comes ahead of the upcoming gubernatorial election, is designed to provide immediate financial relief to residents and help support whatever business they do. He stated that his decision comes from a commitment to address unemployment and poverty, highlighting the need for a sustainable income for families, which will improve their quality of life.

By directly benefiting a reasonable number of individuals, Ukachukwu believes that the salary scheme will build trust and goodwill for APC in Anambra state as the gubernatorial election draws closer.

He called on the people of Anambra to see his gesture as a demonstration of his commitment to their welfare, and pledged to create more job opportunities and social programs if elected. He urged them to rally behind him in the upcoming election, promising to prioritise their needs and uplift Anambra State as a whole.

APC Governorship candidate, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, finalised arrangements to pay a monthly salary to 400 persons across 326 wards in Anambra state. Photo credit- Anambra APC

