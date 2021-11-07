Awka, Anambra state - Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo was on Thursday, March 17, sworn-in as the new governor of Anambra state after winning the November 6 Anambra governorship election.

Beyond being a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), there are many other things to know about the economics scholar who has now succeeded Willie Obiano as the governor of Anambra state.

Charles Chukwuma Soludo has taken over the mantle of leadership from Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state. Photo credit: Charles Chukwuma Soludo

Source: Facebook

Here are 10 more facts you might not know about the Anambra state's governor-elect.

1. First-Class Economics Graduate

Soludo (born July 28, 1960, in Isuofia- Aguata, LGA, Anambra state) studied Economics at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He bagged B.Sc (First Class Hons) in 1984.

For his National Youth Service Scheme (NYSC), he served between 1984 and 1985 at the Department of Economics, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife.

2. Best Graduating Student: Undergraduate/Postgraduate

For his first degree, the former CBN governor clinched the Departmental and Faculty prizes as best graduating student.

The new Anambra governor also bagged his PhD (1989) Econometrics/Monetary Economics, University of Nigeria, Nsukka and won the Vice-Chancellor’s award.

3. Worked as a university lecturer for 15 years

Though he is known as a public policy expert and politician, Soludo spent 15 years working as a lecturer at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka ((February 1988- July 2003).

4. Authored over 82 scholarly publications

As an academic, Soludo has authored over 82 scholarly publications, over 220 conference papers and technical reports and authored, co-authored or edited many books.

5. Worked for many international financial institutions, including IMF, World Bank and AfDB

Soludo also worked as a consultant for the African Development Bank (AfDB), Abidjan, The World Bank, Washington DC, International Monetary Fund (IMF), Washington, DC, and so on.

6. Appointee of two presidents from different parties (PDP and APC): Obasanjo and Buhari

Soludo was ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo’s Chief Economic Adviser from July 2003 to May 2004. In 2019, he was also named a member of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Economic Advisory Council.

7. Soludo’s quest to rule Anambra

This is not the first time Soludo sought to be the governor of Anambra. In 2010, he contested in the Anambra state governorship election under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but lost to Peter Obi of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

8. A very good footballer

Well, this will leave many people surprised. In an interview published by The Guardian in 2016, Soludo said he was a very good footballer but had to “literally hide to play football.”

He said:

“The pressure was for you to go to school, get a job and help your parents to train your younger ones. Football or music was considered “useless” as most people could not imagine how people could earn sustainable livelihood from any of them. Not anymore!”

9. Has a musician son

One of Soludo’s children, Ozonna, is a musician. In the previously referenced interview, Soludo spoke about his son’s choice and why he allowed him to venture into the music industry.

Asked if he was at home with Ozonna’s choice of career, the renowned economist said:

“Sure! I am very much at home with it and I fully support him. Don’t forget, it is his life, not mine. I made my choice and live with it—for better or for worse. He has chosen his, and my job is simply to support and pray for him. I often find it funny when people ask me: “why did you allow him to go into music?” I often answer by retorting: ‘Is it for me to choose or for him to choose his career?’”

Soludo said his son’s music is “inspiring, timeless and beyond borders!”.

10. Married to Nonyelum Frances Soludo

While Professor Soludo maintains a public/popular profile, his wife, Nonyelum Frances Soludo, the potential First Lady of Anambra state, maintains a relatively unpopular profile.

