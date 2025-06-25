Paul Chukwuma, the Young Progressive Party (YPP) governorship candidate in Anambra state, criticises Governor Charles Soludo for allegedly destroying his campaign billboard

Chukwuma said the Governor instructed all political parties to pay a sum of N50 million to the Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency before advertising across the state

He explained that Governor Soludo is using his re-election bid to frustrate opposition parties and candidates in the November 8, 2025, election

Awka, Anambra state - The governorship candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) for the November 8 election in Anambra state, Sir Paul Chukwuma, has criticised Governor Charles Soludo over the alleged removal of his campaign billboards by the state government.

Speaking with Legit.ng on Tuesday, June 24, Chukwuma made an allegation that Governor Soludo, in a bid to secure his return to office in 2025, has put in place processes to frustrate credible candidates of opposition political parties.

"The governor of Anambra state, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has intensified schemes to frustrate credible opposition in the November 8 Anambra state governorship election.

“First, the governor issued a memo through the Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency (ANSAA), slamming a whopping N50 million on parties as political campaign fees, for political parties participating in the November election, before they are allowed to campaign and carry on with their advertorials." Chukwuma explained.

Governor Soludo was accused of removing campaign posters and billboards of those he perceived as major obstacles to his re-election, including that of Sir Paul Chukwuma, the YPP governorship candidate.

Chukwuma told Legit.ng correspondent that he was surprised that his campaign billboard at the popular UNIZIK Junction in Awka, the state capital, was removed despite paying a whooping N50 million fee to the Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency (ANSAA).

The YPP candidate expressed his concerns over the unpleasant development, saying that no amount of political intimidation or campaign billboard removal would save Governor Soludo from being ousted from office by the Anambra electorate come November 8, 2025.

“The Young Progressive Party has made the payment of N50 million as demanded by ANSAA, as a law-abiding democrat, who believes in the strength of fair competition and fact-based campaign, which are critical elements of a functional democracy.

“Subsequently, the YPP’s advertorial was set up at UNIZIK Junction in Awka. The space was owned and managed by ESMIC International Ltd, a registered and licensed advertising firm in Nigeria

“Not surprisingly, Anambra governor, Soludo, had shown clear signs of a full-blown emperor. So afraid of competition in a democratic setting that he demanded competitors pay such a huge sum for political adverts and still turn around to cause the billboard to be removed after the payments have been duly made." He expressed.

Call for stand against dictatorship

The YPP flag bearer called on voters to speak out against dictatorship as he recounted that such an incident happened during the build-up to the 2023 presidential election when billboards with the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, were taken down.

“Anambra people must stand up to this highhandedness. It must be recalled that towards the build-up to the presidential election, near the same Unizik Junction, billboards belonging to the LP candidate, Peter Obi were removed by this same government. This points to Soludo’s arrogant arbitrary use of governmental powers to persecute opposition.

“If Governor Soludo and his army of praise singers calling him all sorts of self-serving names to massage his overgrown ego are truly confident in their credibility, what then is he afraid of? Why is he hunting down the opposition’s free and legitimate expression of stake in the coming election, if he were certain he had already won the election?

“We should not expect anything more from a narrow-minded person. But posterity will judge him very harshly. However, before then, Anambra voters shall teach him valuable life lessons come November 8.” He concluded.

Reverend Jerry warning

Legit.ng previously reported that a Pentecostal cleric, Reverend Jerry Nwachukwu, has warned the governor of Anambra state, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, not to trust Anambra traders and some politicians masquerading as supporters.

Rev. Nwachukwu claimed that Anambra traders and some politicians would disappoint Governor Soludo on election day.

