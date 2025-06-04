INEC has announced the release of the full list of candidates for the 2025 governorship election in Anambra State

Sam Olumekun, made this known in a statement on Wednesday, June 4, stating that 16 political parties have been cleared for the poll

The commission confirmed that the complete list of candidates, including their party affiliations, ages, genders, and academic qualifications, has now been made publicly available

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the final list of qualified candidates for the 2025 governorship election in Anambra State.

Sam Olumekun, the spokesperson of the electoral body, confirmed that 16 political parties will be taking part in the November 8 gubernatorial election in a statement on Wednesday, June 4.

INEC speaks on 2025 Anambra election

According to INEC, the deadline for the submission of personal data of candidates was 6 pm on Monday, May 12, 2025, which was in line with Section 33 of the Electoral Act 2022.

The electoral body also asked the political parties to provide replacements for their candidates who have withdrawn from the race voluntarily. They were to do this on or before June 2

INEC clears candidate list for Anambra election

INEC emphasised that, following the publication of the final list, no further withdrawals or replacements would be permitted. The only exception to this rule would be in the unfortunate event of the death of a candidate or their running mate before Election Day, as stipulated in Section 34(1) of the Electoral Act.

Notably, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) conducted a fresh primary to replace its withdrawn candidate. In addition, four other political parties: Accord (A), African Action Congress (AAC), Labour Party (LP), and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), took steps to replace their deputy governorship candidates before the June 2 deadline.

The full list of the candidates is here:

When is INEC chairman's tenure will end

This election will also serve as a send-off for the chairman of the electoral umpire, Mahmoud Yakubu, as his second term will end the following month.

Meanwhile, analysis showed that Governor Charles Soludo has the chance of winning the election. Governor Soludo is one of the opposition parties that stood out in Nigerian politics, considering the fact that his party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), controlled only the state. These and many other factors could secure the governor a second term in office.

Anambra poll: Obi's ally dumps Labour Party

Legit.ng earlier reported that Fabian Ozoigbo, a strong ally of former presidential candidate Peter Obi, has dumped the Labour Party and announced his defection to the APC.

The former Labour Party chieftain said he admired President Tinubu's leadership style, adding that despite the fuel subsidy removal, the economy has remained stable.

Ozoigbo disclosed that he was willing to be part of the new Nigeria Tinubu was building with his positive policies.

