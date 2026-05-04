IBEDC confirmed that two of its staff members working in the Ogun region were abducted on Wednesday, April 29, 2026

The company management collaborated with relevant security agencies and engaged with families to facilitate a safe return

Management requested public restraint and prioritized the safety of those involved while refusing to share sensitive case details

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc (IBEDC) has officially confirmed the abduction of two of its staff members working within the Ogun region. According to a public announcement released by the company’s management on May 4, 2026.

The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

IBEDC confirmed that two staff members were abducted in Ogun on April 29, 2026. Photo: IBEDC

Source: UGC

In a post on its social media official page, the utility firm expressed deep concern over the situation, stating that their thoughts and prayers are with the affected colleagues and their families during this difficult period.

To facilitate a safe return for the staff, IBEDC confirmed it is currently working in close coordination with relevant security agencies.

"We are also in active engagement with their families, providing the necessary support," the company stated in its official announcement.

Due to the highly sensitive nature of the incident and the ongoing efforts to resolve the matter, IBEDC noted it is currently unable to provide further specific details.

The management has also requested understanding and restraint from the public, noting that the safety and well-being of the involved staff remain their top priority.

The company has pledged to provide further updates as the situation develops.

Son kidnaps father, demands N2m ransom

In another story, Legit.ng reported that police in Adamawa state said three men have been arrested over the abduction of an elderly man in a rural community, with investigators alleging that one of the suspects is the victim’s son.

The Adamawa state police command said the arrests followed a joint security operation in Jera village, located in the Malabu District of Fufore local government area.

Police in Adamawa crack down on a man who kidnapped his father, alongside other suspects in Jera village, Malabu District of Fufore local government area. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Officers said the operation formed part of ongoing efforts to curb kidnapping, gender-based violence and other crimes across the state.

The incident was reported to have occurred on 30 January 2026. Police said the victim, identified as Alhaji Ahmadu, was taken from his community and has not yet been located.

Police spokesman SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje said the suspects were picked up during a coordinated raid involving police officers and members of Miyetti Allah.

“To intensify operations against criminal elements in the state, a joint coordinated operation comprising Police operatives and members of the Miyetti-Allah, carried out a raid operation at Fufore Local Government Area and 3 suspected kidnappers were arrested at Jera village in Malabu District,” he said.

Those arrested were named as Lawali Haruna, 45, Yahaya Ibrahim, 25, and Da’u Alhaji Ahmadu, 28. Police said all three are residents of Jera village.

Bandits kidnap 40 residents

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that at least 16 vigilante members were reported dead and more than forty residents abducted following a series of coordinated attacks by bandits across several communities in Mashegu local government area of Niger state.

The incidents occurred between Sunday, November 9 and Thursday, November 13 and have forced many villagers to flee their homes.

I know whereabouts of bandits - Zamfara gov

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state had declared that he has the capacity to end banditry in the state within two months if given direct control over security agencies.

He said he knew the precise locations of the bandits terrorising the states by kidnapping residents and killing indiscriminately and unjustifiably.

Governor Lawal, however, mentioned one thing that is stopping him from arresting the bandits despite knowing their location.

Source: Legit.ng