A Nigerian lady shared her emotional journey of academic struggles and how she finally secured admission to study Radiography

She revealed that she previously failed out of nursing school and recorded poor results in JUPEB despite studying hard and praying

The student mentioned that she found her true path after researching Radiography and realized that her previous failures were a "mercy cycle"

An aspiring medical professional, identified on TikTok as @ms_amaraa, has narrated her multi-year struggle to find her footing in the Nigerian education system.

After facing multiple failures in nursing school and alternative entry programs, she eventually found success in a different field.

A nursing student shares why she switched to another course after multiple UTMEs. Photo: @ms_amaraa

Source: TikTok

Multiple failures lead to depression

The young lady explained that her journey began in 2020 when she wrote JAMB and secured a course at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) that she did not like.

She subsequently enrolled in nursing school in 2021 but faced a major setback during the Preliminary Training School (PTS) examinations.

According to her post, she failed one course out of 13 and was unable to proceed because her class was highly competitive and the school had already met its quota. She repeated the class, but despite intensive study, she recorded three "F" grades in her results.

Finding Radiography after JUPEB struggles

Still determined to enter the medical field, she purchased a JUPEB form to study Pharmacy or Nursing, but she encountered yet another academic hurdle.

In her words:

"Exams came, I wrote and results came out then I saw another bunch of F looking at me. At this point I lost hope in Education, some how I also took jamb just Incase Jupeb doesn’t work out."

It was during her time in the JUPEB program that a friend's interest in Radiography prompted her to research the field. She found the profession interesting and chose it as her first choice during her JAMB registration.\

Reflecting on God's plan

After years of waiting and multiple attempts at different entrance examinations, she finally secured admission to study Radiography. She noted that she now loves the course and believes her past failures were a way of redirecting her steps.

@ms_amaraa said:

"It was then I realized God was only trying to correct my steps, not because nursing wasn’t Good but because it wasn’t aligning with his purpose for me. To cut the story short, most times we have our plans but God the master planner has better plans for us."

See her TikTok post below:

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the student's post below:

Debs lifestyle🌸💋 said:

"This is so inspiring ❤️. I’m rooting for you mama"

Bin Annur reacted:

"That’s same thing I’m studying RN, keep radiating dear"

Est~her added:

"And yes truly God has the best interests for us, we might not see it yet but he does"

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng