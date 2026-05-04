Student Who Got Admission into UNN to Study Nursing Shares How She Switched to Another Course
- A Nigerian lady shared her emotional journey of academic struggles and how she finally secured admission to study Radiography
- She revealed that she previously failed out of nursing school and recorded poor results in JUPEB despite studying hard and praying
- The student mentioned that she found her true path after researching Radiography and realized that her previous failures were a "mercy cycle"
An aspiring medical professional, identified on TikTok as @ms_amaraa, has narrated her multi-year struggle to find her footing in the Nigerian education system.
After facing multiple failures in nursing school and alternative entry programs, she eventually found success in a different field.
Multiple failures lead to depression
The young lady explained that her journey began in 2020 when she wrote JAMB and secured a course at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) that she did not like.
She subsequently enrolled in nursing school in 2021 but faced a major setback during the Preliminary Training School (PTS) examinations.
According to her post, she failed one course out of 13 and was unable to proceed because her class was highly competitive and the school had already met its quota. She repeated the class, but despite intensive study, she recorded three "F" grades in her results.
Finding Radiography after JUPEB struggles
Still determined to enter the medical field, she purchased a JUPEB form to study Pharmacy or Nursing, but she encountered yet another academic hurdle.
In her words:
"Exams came, I wrote and results came out then I saw another bunch of F looking at me. At this point I lost hope in Education, some how I also took jamb just Incase Jupeb doesn’t work out."
It was during her time in the JUPEB program that a friend's interest in Radiography prompted her to research the field. She found the profession interesting and chose it as her first choice during her JAMB registration.\
Reflecting on God's plan
After years of waiting and multiple attempts at different entrance examinations, she finally secured admission to study Radiography. She noted that she now loves the course and believes her past failures were a way of redirecting her steps.
@ms_amaraa said:
"It was then I realized God was only trying to correct my steps, not because nursing wasn’t Good but because it wasn’t aligning with his purpose for me. To cut the story short, most times we have our plans but God the master planner has better plans for us."
See her TikTok post below:
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the student's post below:
Debs lifestyle🌸💋 said:
"This is so inspiring ❤️. I’m rooting for you mama"
Bin Annur reacted:
"That’s same thing I’m studying RN, keep radiating dear"
Est~her added:
"And yes truly God has the best interests for us, we might not see it yet but he does"
LASU BGS shares admission experience
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.
In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng