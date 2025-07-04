Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President, has reacted as US President Donald Trump sent an invitation to five African countries, excluding Nigeria

Atiku, in a statement, criticised Tinubu's government, describing it as a "chaotic presidency", as Trump scheduled a discussion with leaders of Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania and Senegal

The former VP explained how Nigeria, a once Giant of Africa, has become invisible in the global stage under Tinubu's leadership

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has said the invitation extended to five African countries without Nigeria is a scathing verdict on the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Atiku reacts as Trump snubs Nigeria, blames Tinubu

As reported by Vanguard, Trump will host leaders from Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania, and Senegal for a discussion and lunch at the White House on July 9.

But Atiku, in a statement by Phrank Shaibu, his special assistant on public communication, described the exclusion by Trump as a diplomatic oversight.

The former VP said:

“This exclusion by the Trump administration is not a diplomatic oversight. It is not a scheduling error. It is a verdict — scathing in symbolism and staggering in implication.

“A verdict on Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s chaotic presidency, his divisive chairmanship of ECOWAS, and the complete evaporation of Nigeria’s diplomatic relevance.”

Atiku maintained that Nigeria, the Giant of Africa, has lost its standing in the world stage under Tinubu's leadership.

Speaking further, the former VP argued that under Tinubu-led ECOWAS, Nigeria, once a symbol of African unity, "has now become an afterthought."

Atiku criticised Tinubu for focusing on international trips, like his recent visit to Saint Lucia, while Nigeria’s international influence and foreign investments have declined.

“On July 9, 2025, President Donald Trump will host five African leaders at the White House to discuss “commercial opportunities.” The invited nations are Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania, and Senegal.

“Not Nigeria. Not the continent’s most populous nation, the Giant of Africa which had an economy of $500bn and was among the world’s five fastest growing economies before the cancer called the All Progressives Congress (APC) inflicted this blessed nation.

“And while our Foreign Direct Investment has plunged to historic lows, Tinubu’s men lounge in St. Lucia, sipping champagne in the face of national decline. South Africa is negotiating trade frameworks with Washington. Nigeria is invisible.”

Gilbert Chagoury is not Trump's ally - Atiku

Also lamenting, Atiku insisted that the widely held motion that Gilbert Chagoury is a Trump ally is not true.

“Gilbert Chagoury is not a Trump ally. He does not hold the keys to the White House. He has no diplomatic leverage in the Trump administration, having been listed as one of the major donors to the Clinton foundation

“From Giant of Africa to diplomatic ghost — Tinubu has finished the job. He has squandered our legacy, diluted our stature, and silenced our voice on the world stage.”

