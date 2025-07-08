President Bola Tinubu's administration has alleged a plot by the opposition leaders to overthrow his government

Bayo Onanuga, the president's spokesperson, raised the alarm, alleging that the antagonists of Nigeria's development are making the move

The presidency's allegation came at a time the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar-led coalition adopted the ADC as its political platform ahead of the 2027 election

The presidency has raised the allegation that the opponents of Nigeria's development are ganging up to overthrow President Bola Tinubu. Bayo Onanuga, the president's special adviser on information and strategy, raised the alarm.

Onanuga, in a tweet on Tuesday, July 8, made the allegation, adding that Tinubu's administration has been the most transformative and focused in Nigeria's history. He stressed that the reforms of the current government have started reshaping the future of the country.

The presidency says opposition trying to overthrow President Bola Tinubu's government Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Presidency quotes Sanusi's warning

The presidential aide quoted a 2022 warning sounded by the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, where he warned that any Nigerian leader who promised to make Nigeria prosper without pain was being dishonest.

His tweet reads in part:

"Emir Sanusi warned Nigerians what to expect from President Tinubu’s reforms. ‘It’s not going to be easy.’ If anybody tells you it would be easy, don’t vote for him.”

He went further to allege that the haters of the country are ganging up together to oust a government that has remained focused on transforming the country. He wrote:

"The haters of Nigeria’s progress are banding together to overthrow an administration that has been the most focused, most transformative in our history."

See the tweet here:

Presidency speaks as coalition adopts ADC

The presidency's claim came amid the adoption of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the political platform of the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar-led coalition movement, with the aim of wresting power from President Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections.

The coalition was full of opposition leaders, including Peter Obi of the Labour Party and former Rivers Governor Rotimi Amaechi. At the moment, Atiku, Obi and Amaechi have expressed their interest in becoming the flagbearer of the coalition to contest against President Tinubu.

One of the criticisms against the coalition movement is the fact that virtually all its leaders have presidential ambition and none of them appeared to be ready to surrender their or her's for another. This position was cited by Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the former spokesperson of the Northern Elders' Forum (NEF).

Coalition moves to sack President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

PDP-BoT member defects to Atiku's coalition

Legit.ng earlier reported that prominent PDP-BoT member, Adamu Waziri, has announced his resignation from the leading opposition party and joined the APC.

Waziri said his decision was due to the fact that the current PDP leadership has lost its way and that he has to move on.

The former PDP chieftain then called on his supporters to join him in his coalition movement, a group being championed by the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

