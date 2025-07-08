2027 Election: "They Want to Overthrow Tinubu", Presidency Cries Out
- President Bola Tinubu's administration has alleged a plot by the opposition leaders to overthrow his government
- Bayo Onanuga, the president's spokesperson, raised the alarm, alleging that the antagonists of Nigeria's development are making the move
- The presidency's allegation came at a time the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar-led coalition adopted the ADC as its political platform ahead of the 2027 election
The presidency has raised the allegation that the opponents of Nigeria's development are ganging up to overthrow President Bola Tinubu. Bayo Onanuga, the president's special adviser on information and strategy, raised the alarm.
Onanuga, in a tweet on Tuesday, July 8, made the allegation, adding that Tinubu's administration has been the most transformative and focused in Nigeria's history. He stressed that the reforms of the current government have started reshaping the future of the country.
Presidency quotes Sanusi's warning
The presidential aide quoted a 2022 warning sounded by the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, where he warned that any Nigerian leader who promised to make Nigeria prosper without pain was being dishonest.
His tweet reads in part:
"Emir Sanusi warned Nigerians what to expect from President Tinubu’s reforms. ‘It’s not going to be easy.’ If anybody tells you it would be easy, don’t vote for him.”
He went further to allege that the haters of the country are ganging up together to oust a government that has remained focused on transforming the country. He wrote:
"The haters of Nigeria’s progress are banding together to overthrow an administration that has been the most focused, most transformative in our history."
See the tweet here:
Presidency speaks as coalition adopts ADC
The presidency's claim came amid the adoption of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the political platform of the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar-led coalition movement, with the aim of wresting power from President Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections.
The coalition was full of opposition leaders, including Peter Obi of the Labour Party and former Rivers Governor Rotimi Amaechi. At the moment, Atiku, Obi and Amaechi have expressed their interest in becoming the flagbearer of the coalition to contest against President Tinubu.
One of the criticisms against the coalition movement is the fact that virtually all its leaders have presidential ambition and none of them appeared to be ready to surrender their or her's for another. This position was cited by Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the former spokesperson of the Northern Elders' Forum (NEF).
PDP-BoT member defects to Atiku's coalition
Legit.ng earlier reported that prominent PDP-BoT member, Adamu Waziri, has announced his resignation from the leading opposition party and joined the APC.
Waziri said his decision was due to the fact that the current PDP leadership has lost its way and that he has to move on.
The former PDP chieftain then called on his supporters to join him in his coalition movement, a group being championed by the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng