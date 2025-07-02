Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

United States - The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has officially closed its doors after than 80% of all the agency's programmes were cancelled in March.

This is coming after President Donald Trump gradually dismantled the agency over its allegedly wasteful spending.

The AIDS and HIV programme subsequently been credited with saving 25 million lives.

As reported by BBC News, the remainder were formally absorbed by the state department on Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

Former Presidents Barack Obama and George W Bush have criticised the shuttering of USAID.

Bush and Obama delivered their messages of condemnation in a video conference they hosted with U2 singer Bono for thousands of members the USAID community.

Former president Bush focused on the impact of shutting down USAID which started during his administration.

Bush told USAID workers in a recorded statement that:

"You've showed the great strength of America through your work - and that is your good heart,''

"Is it in our national interests that 25 million people who would have died now live? I think it is, and so do you."

Meanwhile Obama, a member of the opposition Democratic Party, affirmed the work that USAID employees had already done.

"Gutting USAID is a travesty, and it's a tragedy. Because it's some of the most important work happening anywhere in the world."

USAID Allegedly Funds Boko Haram

Recall that the United States Congressman Scott Perry's allegation that the American top aid agency USAID funded terrorism globally, including Boko Haram, has not stop generating reactions.

Titilope Anifowoshe, a legal practitioner, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, called for a thorough investigation of the allegation.

According to Anifowoshe, the contribution of the USAID to Nigerian humanitarian demands cannot be swept under the carpet and the inhuman defect of Boko Haram cannot be overlooked as well.

USAID: US breaks silence as allegation swirls

In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that the United States Mission to Nigeria announced that the American government planned to investigate how past aid allocated to Nigeria and other countries has been utilised.

US President Donald Trump moved aggressively to shut down the US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Prominent individuals had accused the USAID of financing terror groups like Islamic State and al-Qaeda including their local affiliates such as Boko Haram.

