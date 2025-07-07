Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in 2023, Peter Obi, has claimed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration has borrowed more than the combined borrowings of three former presidents.

Obi said the Tinubu’s administration has borrowed more than former Presidents Umar Yar’Adua, Goodluck Jonathan, and Muhamadu Buhari.

The former Anambra state governor, however, did not provide ant data or evidence to support his claim.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, Obi stated this while speaking on Channels TV’s Sunday Politics.

Obi disclosed that there are no discussions who would emerge as the 2027 presidential candidate of the opposition coalition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) platform.

He noted that the opposition coalition’s goal is to produce a competent president with capacity.

The leader of the Obidients Movement said the decision ultimately rests with the Nigerian people.

“Again, this is not in play. Nobody has ever discussed that (being a running mate to Atiku). People assume so many things. Nobody has ever discussed with me whether I’m going to be A or B or C, that he is going to contest for the presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I don’t believe in assumptions.

“I’m part of a coalition that will be able to produce a competent president with capacity. There’s no option here. So we’re not talking about options. It has to be on the ballot. Well, the rest is for Nigerians to decide.”

Peter Obi restates 2027 presidential ambition

Recall that Obi dismissed rumours of a joint ticket with Atiku, underscoring his independent candidacy. It was the second time in a week that Obi would confirm his imminent participation in the 2027 presidential poll.

He further clarified that the new African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition focuses on addressing insecurity, poverty, and education reform, rather than mere political alliances.

Furthermore, Obi specified three core priorities for his first 100 days: enhancing security, bolstering education, and eradicating poverty.

2027 elections: “Why Obi will join ADC coalition”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Labour Party (LP) chieftain, Comrade Sylvester Edet Okon, opened up on Peter Obi joining the ADC coalition.

Okon explained the reason Nigerians should trust Peter Obi after joining the opposition despite his famous 'structure of criminality" statement.

During an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Okon explained what the LP presidential candidate in 2023 will be bringing to the table

