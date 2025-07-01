The feud between United States President Donald Trump and former DOGE chief Elon Musk has been renewed over the "Big Beautiful Bill"

Trump, this time, threatened to send his former friend and adviser back to South Africa as the Tesla boss threatened to float a new political party if the Bill sees the light in the US Senate

While Trump threatened to DOGE review, Musk threatened to support 'The America Party', contingent upon Republican lawmakers passing Trump's comprehensive domestic policy legislation

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

US President Donald Trump has hit back at billionaire Elon Musk, warning that without subsidies from the American government, the Tesla CEO would "probably head back home to South Africa."

US President Trump issues fresh deportation threat to TESLA CEO Elon Musk. Photo credit: ALLISON ROBBERT/AFP, Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

DOGE: Trump's deportation warning to Elon Musk

As reported by Times of India, Trump reignited his feud with Elon Musk and touted having the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) look into federal money received by the billionaire, who until May 2025, had spearheaded the very same department focused on slashing fraud and waste in U.S. government spending.

Trump took aim at Musk, the CEO of electric automaker Tesla and space tech firm SpaceX, after his former political ally sharply criticized the president's flagship One Big Beautiful Bill Act for its impact on the federal deficit.

President Trump threatens to use DOGE against Elon Musk over the Big Beautiful Bill. Photo credit: The Washington Post via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a post on Truth Social, on Monday night, June 30, Trump said:

"Elon Musk knew, long before he so strongly endorsed me for President, that I was strongly against the EV Mandate. It is ridiculous, and was always a major part of my campaign. Electric cars are fine, but not everyone should be forced to own one."

"Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa. No more Rocket launches, Satellites, or Electric Car Production, and our Country would save a FORTUNE."

The US president also suggested that DOGE, the Department of Government Efficiency, which Musk once led, should now investigate the extent of subsidies flowing to Musk’s companies. "Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good, hard, look at this? BIG MONEY TO BE SAVED!!!” Trump added.

Elon Musk threatens to float new party in America

This comes after Musk doubled down on his distaste for president Trump's "big, beautiful bill," calling it "political suicide for the Republican Party."

Musk also threatened to launch a new political party if the bill gets passed in the US Senate.

"If this insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day. Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty so that the people actually have a VOICE," he said in another post.

Read more about Trump, Elon Musk here:

Reactions trail as Elon Musk apologises to Trump

Legit.ng earlier reported that Elon Musk publicly admitted regret over critical comments made about Donald Trump in early June 2025, claiming his support helped Trump win the 2024 election.

The rift between Musk and Trump deepened after Musk’s criticism, with Trump confirming their relationship was over. Musk later expressed regret, acknowledging that some posts went "too far".

While some users praised Musk for his apology, others questioned the sincerity of his statements, particularly regarding claims about Trump’s involvement in the Epstein case.

Source: Legit.ng